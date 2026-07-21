Politics Megyn Kelly Giddy Over Kamala Harris Potentially Running for President in 2028: 'You Go, Girl' Source: MEGA : Megyn Kelly/Instagram Megyn Kelly sarcastically cheered on a Kamala Harris run for the presidency in 2028 because she said it's a guaranteed GOP win. Lesley Abravanel July 21 2026, Published 11:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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MAGA podcaster Megyn Kelly sarcastically cheered reporting that former Vice President Kamala Harris is weighing a run for the Democratic nomination for president in 2028. Kelly directly mocked a New York Magazine headline declaring Harris the frontrunner, stating, "You got this. Don't believe the naysayers.” Her enthusiasm was entirely sarcastic, as she openly views a second Harris presidential campaign as a "guaranteed win for Republicans.”

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Megyn Kelly Shades Kamala Harris

Source: MEGA Megyn Kelly thinks Kamala Harris running for president in 2028 will help Republicans win the election.

The former Fox News hostess reiterated her long-standing belief that "the more America saw Kamala Harris... the less they liked her.” Harris received 75,019,230 popular votes (48.34 percent of the total vote) and 226 Electoral College votes, while President Donald Trump eked out a win with 77,303,569 popular votes (49.81 percent) and 312 Electoral College votes. "There are already major developments in the race to be the Democratic nominee for president in 2028. We're rooting, of course, for Kamala to give it another go, and it does sound like that may be happening," Kelly said.

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Source: MEGA Kamala Harris is reportedly considering running for president again.

"Because look at this headline from New York Magazine this morning: 'Like It or Not, Kamala Harris Is the Front-runner.' You go, girl. You got this. Don't believe the naysayers. Look at New York Magazine. They are acknowledging you're the frontrunner. That's right. Despite cackling through a billion dollars in 107 days, only to fail by losing every single swing state, the Democrats are seriously considering giving Kamala Harris another shot. I love them so much. Thank you, Democrats,” the on-again, off-again Donald Trump acolyte sneered. While Harris has remained evasive on the subject, she did admit she is “considering” a run, though nothing definite has been announced.

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'Let Her Run!'

Source: MEGA The journalist shaded the Democratic Party.

Kelly, who has a disturbing history of making misogynistic remarks against women despite being targeted with them herself by Trump, remains enthusiastic and downright giddy over the notion, especially in advance of what is expected to be a Republican bloodbath in the midterm elections in November. "Let her run! The more America saw Kamala Harris, of course, the less they liked her as a presidential candidate, but who cares? Because she's a woman and she's black, and if you are a Democrat, that's all that matters," she expressed. "But Harris' advisers somehow came to the opposite conclusion: that she was building momentum with voters, and that the problem with her losing was simply that she didn't have enough time to show America who she really was. The problem is not that we got to know her and didn't like her; it is that we didn't get to know her."

Source: @megynkelly/youtube Megyn Kelly has floated the conspiracy that Kamala Harris 'slept her way' into political power.