Politics Bill Clinton Is a 'Prime Suspect' in Jeffrey Epstein Case, Congressman Claims Source: MEGA Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein were friends throughout the 2000s. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 12 2025, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has come back to bite him. The former president was recently subpoenaed by House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer for "testimony related to horrific crimes perpetrated by" the late pedophile — though many are skeptical about whether Clinton will actually appear in court for his deposition or somehow get around it in time.

Bill Clinton Is a 'Prime Suspect' in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Source: MEGA The former president reportedly visited Epstein island several times.

Comer addressed his decision to subpoena Clinton during a guest appearance on the Monday, August 11, broadcast of Newsmax, where he referred to the ex-POTUS as a "prime suspect" in the Epstein case and appeared confident in the chances of the Democrat's testimony occurring as scheduled in October. "I just want to ask you one question, Mr. Chairman. The American people want to know what happened on Epstein Island," Newsmax host Rob Finnerty began during his chat with Comer. "I’m not gonna drop this topic. You’ve subpoenaed Bill Clinton. He’s gonna fight you tooth and nail, with the best lawyers in the country in some cases. Do you think Bill Clinton ever actually testifies?"

Bill Clinton Subpoenaed to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton is supposed to appear in court in October.

In response, the United States Representative said he thinks Congress has a "very good chance at this." "I've never lost a subpoena battle, I’ve been chairman of that committee for a year and a half, this is the most challenging subpoena I’ve ever issued, but what makes this subpoena different is that the Democrats voted with Republicans," he continued. "This is a bipartisan, congressionally-approved subpoena, and I think that will hold a lot of weight in court, and you’re absolutely right, he’s gonna have the best lawyers in America fighting us tooth and toenail on this, but the fact that this was voted on by Republicans and Democrats."

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton was asked to testify about Jeffrey Epstein's 'horrific crimes.'

"Everybody in America wants to know what went on in Epstein Island and we’ve all heard reports that Bill Clinton was a frequent visitor there, so he’s a prime suspect to be deposed by the House Oversight Committee," Comer noted. "So hopefully we’ll win that court battle with that subpoena and see President Clinton in October." In addition to Bill, the House Oversight Committee also subpoenaed his wife, Hillary Clinton, former FBI directors James Comey and Robert Mueller and former U.S. Attorney Generals Loretta Lynch, Eric Holder, Alberto Gonzales, Jeff Sessions, William Barr and Merrick Garland.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Ran in Similar Circles

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has not yet been subpoenaed in connection to Jeffrey Epstein.