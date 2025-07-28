or
Donald Trump Insists He 'Never Had the Privilege of Going' to Jeffrey Epstein's Island — But Claims 'Bill Clinton Did 28 Times'

Photo of Bill Clinton and Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies; picture of Donald Trump.
Donald Trump has frequently called out Bill Clinton amid controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

July 28 2025, Published 3:14 p.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to point fingers amid ongoing controversy about his administration's handling of files related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

During a joint meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, July 28, the president of the United States tackled questions from reporters about the Epstein files by deeming the situation a "hoax" and attempting to place blame on his political rivals.

When one reporter asked Trump about conflicting reports regarding whether the POTUS' name is in the files, the Republican leader declared he hasn't "been overly interested in" the topic because "it's a hoax that’s been built up way beyond proportion."

Donald Trump Rants About Jeffrey Epstein 'Hoax'

Image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein briefly ran in the same circle as two powerful businessmen in the 1990s and 2000s.
Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein briefly ran in the same circle as two powerful businessmen in the 1990s and 2000s.

"You had said you had not been briefed that your name was in the Epstein files, doesn't [Attorney General Pam Bondi] have to tell you?" he was questioned.

"Those files were run by the worst scum on Earth. They were run by [Former FBI Director James] Comey, they were run by [Former Attorney General Merrick] Garland, they were run by [former President Joe] Biden and all of the people that actually ran the government — including the autopen," he responded.

Trump's comment appeared to be a dig at Biden — whose cognitive capabilities while in office remain a popular subject among MAGA fans.

Imag of Donald Trump said the Epstein files were 'run by sick people.'
Donald Trump said the Epstein files were 'run by sick people.'

"The whole thing is a hoax. They ran the files. I was running against somebody that ran the files. If they had something they would have released," Trump insisted.

In what seemed to be a precautionary measure, Trump then pointed out that even if his name was in the files, it could be "fake."

"Now, they can easily put something in the files that's a phony," he mentioned. "They can put things in the file that was a fake. Those files were run by sick, sick people."

President Denies Sending Jeffrey Epstein Lewd Birthday Message

Image of Donald Trump was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein a raunchy letter for his 50th birthday in 2003.
Donald Trump was accused of sending Jeffrey Epstein a raunchy letter for his 50th birthday in 2003.

While speaking to reporters in Scotland on Monday, Trump also addressed a recent bombshell report from The Wall Street Journal exposing an alleged birthday message The Apprentice alum was accused of sending to Epstein on the late accused s-- trafficker's 50th birthday in 2002.

Trump doubled down on his previous denial of giving Epstein the letter — which featured a drawing outlining a naked woman's body and the eerie text: "May every day be another wonderful secret."

"I don’t do drawings. I’m not a drawing person. I don’t do drawing software women, that I can tell you," Trump insisted before criticizing Epstein's character.

Donald Trump Claims Bill Clinton Went to Epstein Island 28 Times

Image of Bill Clinton was photographed getting a massage from Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies in 2002.
Bill Clinton was photographed getting a massage from Epstein accuser Chauntae Davies in 2002.

"For years I wouldn’t talk to Jeffrey Epstein because he did something that was inappropriate," the controversial politician said, reiterating how he once kicked the disgraced financier out of his club because Trump didn't approve of his behavior.

Trump backed up his alleged innocence by reminding reports about how he supposedly never went to Epstein's private island — where victims of the pedophile claimed was the site of several trafficking crimes.

"By the way, I never went to the island and Bill Clinton went there supposedly 28 times," he alleged of the former Democratic president. "I never had the privilege of going to his island. I did turn it down."

