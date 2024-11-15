or
Bill Clinton Denies Visiting 'Odd' Jeffrey Epstein's Island in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Wish I Had Never Met Him'

Split photo of Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton wrote about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in his latest book.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Bill Clinton has revealed details of his "brief" relationship with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in his upcoming memoir.

The former president admitted the financier allowed him to use his private jet in connection with work for the Clinton Foundation over 2002 and 2003, but he also firmly denied ever visiting Epstein's private island Little St. James.

bill clinton denies visit jeffrey epstein island memoir wish never met
Bill Clinton's memoir, 'Citizen', will be released on November 19.

The 78-year-old explained that during those flights, they discussed topics related to politics and economics. Following his trips on the private plane, Clinton said they also had two "brief" meetings in New York.

"I had always thought Epstein was odd but had no inkling of the crimes he was committing," he wrote in an excerpt of Citizen, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 19. "He hurt a lot of people, but I knew nothing about it, and by the time he was first arrested in 2005, I had stopped contact with him."

bill clinton denies visit jeffrey epstein island memoir wish never met
Bill Clinton said he traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet over 2002 and 2003.

Clinton also claimed that he'd never been a guest at Epstein's infamous Caribbean Island and that he regretted having any involvements with the late criminal at all.

"The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward," the excerpt continued. "I wish I had never met him."

Jeffrey Epstein

bill clinton denies visit jeffrey epstein island memoir wish never met pp
Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

Clinton's description of his interactions with Epstein in his new book is very similar to an official statement made in 2019. "In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," Clinton's spokesperson said at the time. "He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail."

"He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida," the statement concluded.

bill clinton denies visit jeffrey epstein island memoir wish never met
Jeffrey Epstein was awaiting trial at the time of his death.

As OK! previously reported, Epstein died by suicide on August 10, 2019, in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York while he was awaiting trial for s-- trafficking charges.

Although there was speculation the late 66-year-old may have been murdered, the medical examiner who did the autopsy claimed his injuries were "more consistent with, and indicative of, a suicide by hanging rather than a homicide by strangulation."

The Sun reported the excerpt of Clinton's memoir.

