Bill Clinton Denies Visiting 'Odd' Jeffrey Epstein's Island in Upcoming Memoir: 'I Wish I Had Never Met Him'

Clinton's description of his interactions with Epstein in his new book is very similar to an official statement made in 2019. "In 2002 and 2003, President Clinton took a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane: one to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation," Clinton's spokesperson said at the time. "He had one meeting with Epstein in his Harlem office in 2002, and around the same time made one brief visit to Epstein’s New York apartment with a staff member and his security detail."

"He’s not spoken to Epstein in well over a decade and has never been to Little St. James Island, Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, or his residence in Florida," the statement concluded.