President Joe Biden Should 'Consider Stepping Aside' Before 2024 Election If He's 'Still Struggling'

Political commentator and elections analyst Nate Silver thinks President Joe Biden should reconsider being in office for a second time.

“Basically Biden traded three debates after Labor Day for one debate after Labor Day and then one on CNN the cable network that will happen in the middle of June that probably everyone will forget about by the time the conventions happen in July and August,” he said on the "Risky Business" podcast with Maria Konnikova, referring to the upcoming debate against Donald Trump.