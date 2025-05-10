Donald Trump Has Skipped All But 12 of His Daily Intelligence Briefings
Donald Trump has reportedly missed the majority of the President’s Daily Briefs with intelligence since his January inauguration.
During the months of January, February and March, Trump was present for two in-person PDB meetings per month before a more routine schedule was instituted in April and May.
Despite needing to attend the daily briefings, the president has only made it to 12, a far cry from the norm.
What Is a PDB?
The PDB briefings are a collaborative affair between the president and senior intelligence officials, where they take a look at the most pressing national security threats.
Trump is also allowed to hear detailed assessments on global crises, as well as updates on highly classified covert operations overseas and a rundown on the state of the world.
Information revealed during the president’s briefings is discussed regardless of his policy implications and views on the subject matter.
Senator Mark Warner Says Donald Trump Has Left Americans 'Vulnerable'
The lack of engagement from the president led the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), to divulge just how shocking it is that Trump has refused to be present during his first 100 days in office.
“It’s sadly clear that President Trump doesn’t value the expertise of and dangerous work performed by our intelligence professionals each and every day, and unfortunately, it leaves the American people increasingly vulnerable to threats we ought to see coming,” Warner told a news outlet.
Donald Trump Refuses to Read 'The Book' From Intelligence
The president choosing not to appear at his PDB briefings is exceptionally alarming, considering his position on Russia’s war against Ukraine. Moreover, the target he has put on America’s back as he navigates his abrasive tariffs with China and other nations.
Though Trump is supposed to read “The Book,” a labor-intensive document regarding classified information, it is reported that the president doesn’t even glance at it on a day-to-day basis.
A former CIA analyst, who remains unnamed to secure their anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence information, weighed in on the matter, stating, “The point of having an $80 billion intelligence service is to inform the president to avert a strategic surprise.”
Not all is lost, though, as White House spokesperson Davis Ingle claimed Trump is well aware of what intelligence needs to inform him on.
“The president is constantly apprised of classified briefings and is regularly in touch with his national security team,” Ingle said. “The entire intelligence community actively informs President Trump in real time about critical national security developments.”