Bill Gates Confesses to Having an Affair With 'a Russian Nuclear Physicist' Who Worked for His Charity
March 3 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET
Bill Gates came clean about a past affair as he continues to get caught in the headlines for his relationship with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to a Tuesday, March 3, report, the Microsoft co-founder held a town hall with his employees to clear the air over the situation, where he talked about his infidelity.
'I Did Have Affairs'
"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," he admitted of his dalliances with women who worked for his charity.
"It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein. To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," he stated. "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."
The identity of the physicist remains unknown to the the public, while the other woman was identified as Mila Antonova.
A spokesperson for Gates, 70, said he spoke "candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions" during the town hall.
Bill Gates Denied STD Claim
Gates' extramarital relationships came to light after the Department of Justice released three million more pages of the Epstein files earlier this year. One shocking email from the financier to Gates alleged that Bill asked for medication to give to then-wife, Melinda Gates, after he reportedly got an STD from sleeping with "Russian girls."
Despite admitting to being physical with the women, Bill insisted the STD claim was not true. He also insisted that he never went to Jeffrey's island.
Inside Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce
Bill and Melinda, 61, privately separated in 2020 before announcing their plan to divorce a year later. It was reported that the exes reached a $76 billion settlement.
She admitted her ex-husband's relationship with Jeffrey wasn't the sole reason for the split, admitting it's "hard" for her to talk about the situation because it "brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."
"So whatever questions remain there of what I don't — I can't even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband," she said of Jeffrey's behavior. "They need to answer to those things, not me. And I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there."
Bill began dating philanthropist Paula Hurd in 2023, while Melinda first sparked romance rumors with Philip Vaughn in 2024.