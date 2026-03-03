Bill Gates Confesses to Having an Affair With 'a Russian Nuclear Physicist' Who Worked for His Charity

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates came clean about a past affair as he continues to get caught in the headlines for his relationship with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to a Tuesday, March 3, report, the Microsoft co-founder held a town hall with his employees to clear the air over the situation, where he talked about his infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did Have Affairs'

Source: mega Bill Gates admitted to having an affair with 'a Russian nuclear physicist.'

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," he admitted of his dalliances with women who worked for his charity. "It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein. To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," he stated. "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: department of justice The Microsoft co-founder said he was never involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein's 'illicit' crimes.

The identity of the physicist remains unknown to the the public, while the other woman was identified as Mila Antonova. A spokesperson for Gates, 70, said he spoke "candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions" during the town hall.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates Denied STD Claim

Source: mega Bill Gates confessed to being unfaithful to ex-wife Melinda Gates.

Gates' extramarital relationships came to light after the Department of Justice released three million more pages of the Epstein files earlier this year. One shocking email from the financier to Gates alleged that Bill asked for medication to give to then-wife, Melinda Gates, after he reportedly got an STD from sleeping with "Russian girls." Despite admitting to being physical with the women, Bill insisted the STD claim was not true. He also insisted that he never went to Jeffrey's island.

Inside Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

Source: mega Melinda Gates admitted she went through 'very painful times' in her marriage to Bill.