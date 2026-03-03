or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > bill gates
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Gates Confesses to Having an Affair With 'a Russian Nuclear Physicist' Who Worked for His Charity

Photo of Bill Gates
Source: mega
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 3 2026, Published 4:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates came clean about a past affair as he continues to get caught in the headlines for his relationship with late s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Tuesday, March 3, report, the Microsoft co-founder held a town hall with his employees to clear the air over the situation, where he talked about his infidelity.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Did Have Affairs'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bill Gates admitted to having an affair with 'a Russian nuclear physicist.'
Source: mega

Bill Gates admitted to having an affair with 'a Russian nuclear physicist.'

"I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities," he admitted of his dalliances with women who worked for his charity.

"It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein. To be clear I never spent any time with victims, the women around him," he stated. "I did nothing illicit. I saw nothing illicit."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of The Microsoft co-founder said he was never involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein's 'illicit' crimes.
Source: department of justice

The Microsoft co-founder said he was never involved in any of Jeffrey Epstein's 'illicit' crimes.

The identity of the physicist remains unknown to the the public, while the other woman was identified as Mila Antonova.

A spokesperson for Gates, 70, said he spoke "candidly, addressing several questions in detail, and took responsibility for his actions" during the town hall.

MORE ON:
bill gates

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Gates Denied STD Claim

Photo of Bill Gates confessed to being unfaithful to ex-wife Melinda Gates.
Source: mega

Bill Gates confessed to being unfaithful to ex-wife Melinda Gates.

Gates' extramarital relationships came to light after the Department of Justice released three million more pages of the Epstein files earlier this year. One shocking email from the financier to Gates alleged that Bill asked for medication to give to then-wife, Melinda Gates, after he reportedly got an STD from sleeping with "Russian girls."

Despite admitting to being physical with the women, Bill insisted the STD claim was not true. He also insisted that he never went to Jeffrey's island.

Inside Bill and Melinda Gates' Divorce

Photo of Melinda Gates admitted she went through 'very painful times' in her marriage to Bill.
Source: mega

Melinda Gates admitted she went through 'very painful times' in her marriage to Bill.

Bill and Melinda, 61, privately separated in 2020 before announcing their plan to divorce a year later. It was reported that the exes reached a $76 billion settlement.

She admitted her ex-husband's relationship with Jeffrey wasn't the sole reason for the split, admitting it's "hard" for her to talk about the situation because it "brings back memories of some very, very painful times in my marriage."

"So whatever questions remain there of what I don't — I can't even begin to know all of it. Those questions are for those people and for even my ex-husband," she said of Jeffrey's behavior. "They need to answer to those things, not me. And I am so happy to be away from all the muck that was there."

Bill began dating philanthropist Paula Hurd in 2023, while Melinda first sparked romance rumors with Philip Vaughn in 2024.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.