11 Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces That Defined the Last Decade: From Bill and Melinda Gates to Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott and More
Nov. 28 2025, Published 11:01 p.m. ET
Hollywood divorces often come with hefty price tags, resulting in massive payouts.
A study conducted by Better Law Divorce Attorneys CEO and expert attorney Melaniece Davis listed some of the costliest splits of the last decade that shook the industry, detailing how money and fame offer no guarantee of enduring loyalty and happiness, even for celebrities.
The key findings, obtained by OK!, also highlighted the massive settlements from the breakups, which made them the most buzzworthy celebrity divorces since 2014.
Scroll down to see the most expensive celebrity divorces in the past decade.
Slash and Perla Ferrar - $6.6 Million, $100,000 Monthly Spousal Support and $39,000 Monthly Child Support
In 2018, Slash agreed to pay Perla Ferrar over $6.6 million so he could finally be free from their marriage following his 2014 divorce filing.
"Perla has been slow responding, or has deliberately drawn out responding, throughout this matter," he said in the court documents. "I want to move on with my life."
He also agreed to pay $100,000 per month in spousal support until Ferrar dies or remarries, in addition to the $39,000 per month in child support until 2036.
Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen – $20 Million Lump Sum and $60,000 Monthly
Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen's $20 million divorce settlement in 2021 included $60,000 monthly child support for their three children.
On the other hand, the record executive kept more than 100 pieces of art, his $65 million mansion, a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, a private jet, an electric scooter and several golf carts, among others.
Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia – $200,000 Lump Sum and $3,500 Monthly
In settlement documents released in May, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia agreed that the former WWE wrestler would pay her estranged husband a $200,000 lump sum and $3,500 monthly child support for their son, Matteo.
They also decided to have joint custody of their child.
"There's a lot of different things that happen to make that number. I got a steal, I'm not gonna lie, which is crazy to say," Garcia said of the settlement amount in a May episode of her and her sister's podcast, "The Nikkie & Brie Show."
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner - $63,000 Monthly
The court ordered Kevin Costner to pay Christine Baumgartner $63,209 per month in child support, following earlier tentative instructions to make monthly payments of $129,755. His estranged wife requested to increase it to $175,057 before reducing the figure to $161,592.
Months later, they finalized their divorce and agreed to share custody of their sons.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - $200,000 Monthly
As part of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce settlement in 2022, the rapper was ordered to pay the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum $200,000 a month in child support. The ex-couple welcomed four children during their marriage: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
The documents also noted they divided their assets according to their prenup.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin – $100 Million
Following their 2014 split, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reached a $100 million divorce settlement.
"This is a natural evolution for Gwyneth and Chris as friends and as a couple," a source said of the exes. "They remain close, and they remain totally committed to Apple and Moses – as they find their way forward as individuals, they will naturally be more public about seeing other people, if not showy about it."
Dr. Dre and Nicole Young – $100 Million
After more than a year of legal showdown, Dr. Dre reached a $100 million settlement with his estranged wife, Nicole Young. His wife of 24 years received $50 million immediately after the divorce was finalized and another $50 million one year later under the terms of the settlement.
Young was also eligible to receive $293,306 each month in spousal support.
Sergey Brin and Nicole Shanahan – $360 Million
In 2023, Google co-founder Sergey Brin ended his marriage to Nicole Shanahan and paid her at least $360 million in settlement, though some reports suggested the attorney received over $1 billion.
The twosome split amid reports of Shanahan's alleged affair with Elon Musk in 2021. Brin then filed for divorce in June 2022.
"It wasn't until probably July 23 that I got word that they had more than two confirming sources that I had an affair with Elon Musk and that that affair was what prompted Sergey to divorce me," she said in an interview. "That was their narrative and I was really alarmed."
Bill and Sue Gross – $1.3 Billion
Bill and Sue Gross' divorce drama in 2017 cost the retired fund manager around $1.3 billion. The massive payout included a $36 million Laguna Beach house and half of their art collection.
Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott – $38 Billion
In 2019, Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott reached a $38 billion divorce settlement following their split earlier that year.
After receiving the amount, Scott began donating billions to non-profits, including a $2.739 billion donation to "286 high-impact" organizations "in categories and communities that have been historically underfunded and overlooked."
"Sitting down to write this post, I felt stuck. I want to de-emphasize privileged voices and cede focus to others, yet I know some media stories will focus on wealth," Scott wrote in a blog post.
She also donated $1.7 billion and $4.2 billion to 384 organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Bill and Melinda Gates – $76 Billion
Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce remains one of the most expensive in history, with the estranged couple reaching an estimated $76 billion settlement.