Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Welcomes 'Healthy' First Child With Husband

Bill Gates is officially a grandpa! Jennifer Gates, the oldest daughter of the Microsoft co-founder and Melinda Gates, confirmed she and husband Nayel Nassar expanded their family with the arrival of their first child together.

On Sunday, March 5, the new mother revealed via Instagram that she gave birth to her and Nayel's baby girl. "sending love from our healthy little family," Jennifer captioned an adorable photo of her newborn's bare feet while she is being gently cradled by the new parents.