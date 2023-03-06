OK Magazine
Bill Gates' Daughter Jennifer Welcomes 'Healthy' First Child With Husband

jenniferkgatespp
Source: @jenniferkgates/instagram
By:

Mar. 6 2023, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET

Bill Gates is officially a grandpa! Jennifer Gates, the oldest daughter of the Microsoft co-founder and Melinda Gates, confirmed she and husband Nayel Nassar expanded their family with the arrival of their first child together.

On Sunday, March 5, the new mother revealed via Instagram that she gave birth to her and Nayel's baby girl. "sending love from our healthy little family," Jennifer captioned an adorable photo of her newborn's bare feet while she is being gently cradled by the new parents.

jenniferkgatesn
Source: @jenniferkgates/instagram

Jennifer announced she had a bun in the oven in November 2022 by posting loving maternity pictures with her husband. "thankful," she simply wrote alongside the upload, featuring the brunette beauty sweetly looking down at her baby bump as she placed a gentle hand on her stomach.

At the time, Melinda rushed to her daughter's comments section to gush over the newest addition to their family, writing: "I couldn't be more excited to meet this little one and watch you two become parents."

Jennifer, 26, and the athlete, 31, tied the knot in October 2021 in Westchester, New York, and appear to still be living on cloud nine.

jenniferkgatesn
Source: @jenniferkgates/instagram
While celebrating their first anniversary, Jennifer boasted about the amazing life they've built together, writing in her Instagram tribute: “365 days ago we committed to forever."

“Our wedding was the most otherworldly, magical celebration, but being married is even better. Grateful we can relive these memories today,” she concluded her post while Nayel sweetly reflected on the "best day" of his life in his own upload.

MORE ON:
bill gates
bill jennifer gates
Source: mega
“This year with you flew by but what brings me the most joy and comfort is knowing we have countless more to live together,” he penned. “Love you more than you know.”

Jennifer isn't the only Gates daughter thriving in her life right now, as the exes' other child Phoebe is dating a fellow Stanford University student named Robert Ross. The lovebirds went Instagram Official around the time of Jennifer and Nayel's one year anniversary, per Page Six.

Source: OK!

Bill and Melinda also share son Rory, though he tends to keep a low profile.

