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Bill Gates Ignored Foundation's Warnings About Jeffrey Epstein, Report Reveals

Bill Gates,Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates continues to face scrutiny for his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

July 22 2026, Updated 4:41 p.m. ET

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An external review conducted by the law firm WilmerHale confirmed that Gates Foundation staffers and external advisors repeatedly warned Bill Gates and senior leadership about the reputational risks of associating with convicted child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite staff members raising these concerns on multiple occasions due to Epstein's prior criminal conviction, foundation personnel and leaders participated in roughly 30 meetings with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, ultimately ignoring warnings.

The official executive summary released by the Gates Foundation details the scope and outcomes of the five-month investigation.

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Bill Gates ,Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

'The review found no evidence that the foundation paid Epstein,' the report revealed.

The investigation did not unveil any evidence suggesting the foundation paid Epstein, had any knowledge of his s-- trafficking operations, or engaged in criminal activities.

“The review found no evidence that the foundation paid Epstein. It also found no evidence of participation in, or knowledge of, Epstein’s ongoing s-- trafficking operations or criminal activities,” the foundation wrote.

Meetings primarily centered on a proposed donor-advised fund (DAF) to pool global public health gifts from high-net-worth individuals.

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Bill Gates Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in prison in 2019.

“The foundation’s meetings with Epstein appear to have focused on the DAF concept, donor engagement, the foundation’s polio strategy, and introductions to IPI,” the summary continues. “Based on interviews and a review of available foundation records, WilmerHale found no evidence that these meetings were unrelated to philanthropy or involved illegal conduct”

Ties finally fizzled out in late 2014 after a breakfast meeting at Epstein’s Manhattan residence. Gates and his staff realized Epstein had entirely misrepresented the potential donors' willingness to participate.

Epstein also introduced Gates to the president of the International Peace Institute (IPI), which subsequently received a foundation grant for polio eradication in 2013.

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Bill Gates
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates' personal communications with Jeffrey Epstein were not included in the foundation's investigation.

The investigation did not include access to Gates' personal communications or any interactions with Epstein outside of an official foundation capacity.

In response to the review's findings, the foundation's governing board has approved structural changes to improve internal accountability, including a stricter screening process for third-party brokers, co-funders and donor advisors.

They also encouraged improved internal channels to flag and escalate potential organizational and reputational risks and broadened guidelines addressing conflicts of interest and the handling of sensitive organizational data.

'Grave Error in Judgement'

Bill Gates ,Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates recently testified about his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

This investigation follows intense public scrutiny and continuous fallout regarding Gates' historical ties to Epstein.

Notably, just one week before the report's release, billionaire Warren Buffett omitted the Gates Foundation from his annual multi-billion-dollar charitable donations, privately describing Gates' past association with Epstein as "distasteful.”

Gates previously characterized his interactions with Epstein as a "grave error in judgment" during voluntary testimony before a U.S. House committee.

“Completing this review is an important step in providing the clarity that partners, employees, and grantees deserve as well as strengthening our oversight with additional policies going forward,” the Microsoft mogul said Tuesday, July 21, in a statement.

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