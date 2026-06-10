Bill Gates Confesses Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Blackmail Him Over His Infidelity in Marriage to Melinda
June 10 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Bill Gates confirmed in his testimony to Congress that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to blackmail him.
The Microsoft founder spoke to the House Oversight Committee during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, June 10.
During his opening statement, Gates claimed Epstein learned he had been unfaithful to his now ex-wife, Melinda.
What Was Bill Gates' Relationship With Epstein?
“I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage,” he said in the statement posted on his website. “These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family.”
Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of s-- trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking. He committed suicide that same year.
Gates was in contact with Epstein from a business standpoint between 2011 and 2014 to get his support for Gates’ global health philanthropy.
“Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health from people for whom he provided tax and estate services,” the 70-year-old said.
Gates testified that he “never victimized anyone,” nor did he visit Epstein’s infamous island, his home in Florida or his ranch.
“While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated,” Gates added.
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Failed Promises
Gates volunteered his testimony after his name appeared in the Epstein files, which have been released in multiple drops by the Department of Justice beginning in December 2025.
“As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him," Gates continued. "He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda."
Gates allegedly learned of Epstein’s plans for blackmail after cutting business ties with him, realizing Epstein “would never deliver on his promise” to support his philanthropic efforts.
“I see now that he sought to build an image of legitimacy around himself, using connections to reputable and powerful people to deflect scrutiny and attempt to rehabilitate his reputation,” Gates added. “I was so focused on the possibility of raising funds for global health that I allowed that goal to override my better judgment.”
“That is a sobering realization, and it has reinforced for me the importance of being more attentive to how access and reputation can be manipulated by people acting in bad faith,” he continued.
Gates has called his meetings with Epstein a “grave error in judgment [that] put this work at risk.”
“If the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry,” he said. “I have learned a significant lesson and am now far more careful about who I engage with, even in a limited capacity.”
Gates and his ex split in 2021 after 27 years of marriage, and the mother-of-three admitted his exposed ties to Epstein played a part in their breakup.