Bill Gates Confesses Jeffrey Epstein Tried to Blackmail Him Over His Infidelity in Marriage to Melinda

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Bill Gates confirmed in his testimony to Congress that Jeffrey Epstein attempted to blackmail him. The Microsoft founder spoke to the House Oversight Committee during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday, June 10. During his opening statement, Gates claimed Epstein learned he had been unfaithful to his now ex-wife, Melinda.

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What Was Bill Gates' Relationship With Epstein?

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly attempted to blackmail Bill Gates with his affair.

“I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage,” he said in the statement posted on his website. “These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family.” Epstein was arrested in 2019 and charged with one count of s-- trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit s-- trafficking. He committed suicide that same year. Gates was in contact with Epstein from a business standpoint between 2011 and 2014 to get his support for Gates’ global health philanthropy.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates spoke to the House Oversight Committee on June 10 about his relationship with Jeffery Epstein.

“Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health from people for whom he provided tax and estate services,” the 70-year-old said. Gates testified that he “never victimized anyone,” nor did he visit Epstein’s infamous island, his home in Florida or his ranch. “While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated,” Gates added.

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Failed Promises

Source: wiki commons Bill Gates' name appeared in the Epstein files after he attempted to get Jeffrey Epstein to aid with his philanthropy.

Gates volunteered his testimony after his name appeared in the Epstein files, which have been released in multiple drops by the Department of Justice beginning in December 2025. “As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him," Gates continued. "He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda." Gates allegedly learned of Epstein’s plans for blackmail after cutting business ties with him, realizing Epstein “would never deliver on his promise” to support his philanthropic efforts.

Source: MEGA Bill Gates described his affair as 'painful' for his family.