TRUE CRIME NEWS Bill Gates Exposes Names of the 2 Russian Women He Had Affairs With Amid Epstein Blackmail Drama Source: MEGA Bill Gates recently testified about his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Lesley Abravanel June 24 2026, Updated 5:40 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bill Gates named two Russian women he had extramarital affairs with during his closed-door testimony before the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The House Oversight Committee released the full transcript of Gates’ testimony regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday, June 23. During his nearly six-hour voluntary interview conducted on June 10, the Microsoft co-founder maintained that he never witnessed or participated in any illicit activity. However, the transcript revealed significant details regarding how Epstein attempted to use "veiled threats" and blackmail to manipulate Gates. Transcripts revealed that the Microsoft co-founder identified the women as Mila Antonova, a bridge player whom Gates, 70, met at a 2010 tournament, and Karima Nigmatulina, a nuclear physicist. Gates also admitted to a third affair with medical entrepreneur Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, which occurred before he met Epstein.

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Blackmail Drama

Source: MEGA Bill Gates claimed Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him about his extramarital affairs.

Gates expressed surprise during testimony that Epstein had also found out about this relationship. Gates testified that the late convicted s-- offender discovered these infidelities and actively "brainstormed" ways to blackmail him in an attempt to force the tech guru to re-engage with him financially. The Microsoft mogul stated that Epstein accurately discovered his past relationships with the two Russian women and attempted to use that knowledge as leverage. Epstein's unsent notes alleged that Gates caught an STD from "Russian girls" and asked him to obtain antibiotics to secretly give to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates. Bill's representatives dismissed these specific allegations as completely false and defamatory.

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Source: MEGA 'Mr. Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction,' Bill Gates said of his alleged blackmail fears.

He claimed that Epstein “contemplated blackmailing me” after learning of his affairs, saying that while the disgraced financier failed at his attempts, “It looks like Mr. Epstein’s brainstorming was going in that direction.” The blackmail attempt was evidenced by a July 2013 draft email that the Department of Justice released. In the draft, Epstein threatened to expose the affairs and made false claims that he had facilitated the encounters. Epstein previously sent an email to Gates demanding reimbursement for Antonova’s coding school tuition.

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'Grave Error in Judgement'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's social network remains a subject of discussion and concern years after his death.

A spokeswoman for Bill confirmed that no payment was ever made and that he had zero financial dealings with Jeffrey. Bill testified voluntarily on June 10 to assist lawmakers in their ongoing investigation into Jeffrey's network. He reiterated that his association with Epstein — meeting him roughly 12 to 14 times between 2011 and 2014 — was a "grave error in judgment.” However, he strongly emphasized that the affairs did not involve any of Epstein's victims and that he engaged in no illegal activity. The tech titan previously admitted to the affairs during a town hall with Gates Foundation staff in February 2026.

Source: MEGA Melinda French Gates' marital demise resurfaced after the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein.