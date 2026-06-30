NEWS Bill Gates Hit With Multibillion-Dollar Snub Over His Connection to Jeffrey Epstein Source: MEGA Bill Gates is facing consequences as a result of his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Lesley Abravanel June 30 2026, Published 7:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Microsoft mogul Bill Gates has experienced major social and philanthropic snubs following a disastrous document dump by the Department of Justice exposing his connection to dead child predator Jeffrey Epstein. 95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has shelved his customary multibillion-dollar summer stock donation to the Gates Foundation. Buffett is withholding the funds until the foundation completes an independent, external review of Gates’ interactions with Epstein.

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'I Could Get Called as a Witness'

Source: MEGA Bill Gates recently testified about his past connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

Buffett, who has donated more than $48 billion to the charity since 2006, previously stated he has not spoken to Gates since the latest batch of documents was released. “I haven’t [spoken to Gates]. No. I haven’t talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled. I don’t want to be in a position where I know things at the moment. I could get called as a witness,” he told Becky Quick on CNBC’s Squawk Box.

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Source: MEGA Warren Buffett hesitated when asked if he would continue to pledge money to the Gates Foundation.

When Quick asked if he would continue to pledge money to the Gates Foundation, he hesitated. “Well, yeah, actually, I agreed to do it every year, but I’ve done it around June 30 most of the time, and I’ll wait and see what unfolds,” Buffett said. Sources close to the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire told The Wall Street Journal that Buffett was so concerned, he prodded Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman about the progress of the probe.

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Source: MEGA Bill Gates' voluntary testimony about Jeffrey Epstein lasted six hours.

The decision follows a series of significant public and legal developments regarding Gates' past connection to the disgraced financier. On June 10, Gates voluntarily testified for nearly six hours behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee, repeating to lawmakers that his association with Epstein —which occurred between 2011 and 2014 — was a massive mistake driven strictly by a desire to raise funds for his global health initiative. Transcripts released on June 23 revealed Gates told Congress that Epstein attempted to use knowledge of his extramarital affairs with two Russian women to drop "veiled threats" and pressure him to remain in his network.

Source: MEGA Bill Gates claimed Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him over his extramarital affairs.