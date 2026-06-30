Bill Gates Hit With Multibillion-Dollar Snub Over His Connection to Jeffrey Epstein
June 30 2026, Published 7:37 p.m. ET
Microsoft mogul Bill Gates has experienced major social and philanthropic snubs following a disastrous document dump by the Department of Justice exposing his connection to dead child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
95-year-old Berkshire Hathaway chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has shelved his customary multibillion-dollar summer stock donation to the Gates Foundation.
Buffett is withholding the funds until the foundation completes an independent, external review of Gates’ interactions with Epstein.
'I Could Get Called as a Witness'
Buffett, who has donated more than $48 billion to the charity since 2006, previously stated he has not spoken to Gates since the latest batch of documents was released.
“I haven’t [spoken to Gates]. No. I haven’t talked to him at all since the whole thing was unveiled. I don’t want to be in a position where I know things at the moment. I could get called as a witness,” he told Becky Quick on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
When Quick asked if he would continue to pledge money to the Gates Foundation, he hesitated.
“Well, yeah, actually, I agreed to do it every year, but I’ve done it around June 30 most of the time, and I’ll wait and see what unfolds,” Buffett said.
Sources close to the Berkshire Hathaway billionaire told The Wall Street Journal that Buffett was so concerned, he prodded Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman about the progress of the probe.
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The decision follows a series of significant public and legal developments regarding Gates' past connection to the disgraced financier.
On June 10, Gates voluntarily testified for nearly six hours behind closed doors before the House Oversight Committee, repeating to lawmakers that his association with Epstein —which occurred between 2011 and 2014 — was a massive mistake driven strictly by a desire to raise funds for his global health initiative.
Transcripts released on June 23 revealed Gates told Congress that Epstein attempted to use knowledge of his extramarital affairs with two Russian women to drop "veiled threats" and pressure him to remain in his network.
“I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities,” Gates told staff at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, according to the Journal.
The tarnished tech titan strongly denied visiting Epstein's private island, witnessing any crimes, or participating in any illicit behavior. Law enforcement has not accused Gates of any criminal wrongdoing.
“It was a huge mistake to spend time with Epstein,” Gates told staff at a foundation meeting.