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Jeffrey Epstein Associate Warned Bill Gates to Stay Away From Disgraced Financier

Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Gates.
Source: MEGA

Bill Gates was allegedly told to keep a 'healthy distance' from Jeffrey Epstein.

June 9 2026, Published 9:22 p.m. ET

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Melanie Walker, who worked for the Gates Foundation and later Bill Gates' private office, wrote to the billionaire advising him to keep a "healthy distance for anything of a personal nature" regarding Jeffrey Epstein, according to an email obtained by The Wall Street Journal.

In the email, she explicitly warned that Epstein targeted the "weaknesses or proclivities" of powerful people.

Walker's attorney, David Fleissig, stated that Walker was a "survivor of Jeffrey Epstein" who endured a "coercive relationship that spanned decades.”

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Image of Melanie Walker claimed Donald Trump introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Melanie Walker claimed Donald Trump introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

Despite her 2014 warning to Gates, internal records show she continued communicating with Epstein as an intermediary up until February 2019, months before his arrest and subsequent death.

Walker, a professor at the University of Washington’s medical school, was first introduced to the child abuser by Donald Trump at the Plaza Hotel in New York City during the 1990s.

In a 2018 email, Walker wrote, “I've known Jeffrey 28 years, and this isn't a joke – Donald Trump introduced us."

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Image of Melanie Walker called Jeffrey Epstein one of her 'closest friends' in 2011.
Source: MEGA

Melanie Walker called Jeffrey Epstein one of her 'closest friends' in 2011.

Following that introduction, Walker remained a close confidante of Epstein for decades, describing him in 2011 as "one of my closest friends.”

That same year, she played a key role in introducing the software giant to Epstein.

Walker subsequently served as a senior advisor at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation while maintaining what was described as a complex, coercive relationship with Epstein.

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Image of A spokesperson for Bill Gates said him and Melanie Walker's relationship 'ended amicably' in 2017.
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson for Bill Gates said him and Melanie Walker's relationship 'ended amicably' in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Microsoft mogul stated that the billionaire was unaware of the true nature of Walker and Epstein's history together.

They also stated that correspondence shows Epstein was actively encouraging Walker to pursue a sexual relationship with Gates.

“All you would have to say, is you should know that I’ve told jeffrey everything – everything,” Epstein told Walker to say to Gates ahead of a meeting with him, according to the WSJ.

The spokesperson clarified that a subsequent brief, consensual relationship between Walker and Gates in 2017 "ended amicably.”

Melinda French Gates
Source: MEGA

Melinda French Gates reportedly expressed intense discomfort with Jeffrey Epstein after meeting him once in Manhattan.

The report notes that Gates’ then-wife, Melinda French Gates, expressed intense discomfort with Epstein after meeting him once in Manhattan, and later showed hostility toward Walker within the foundation channels.

Bill has maintained that his past meetings with Epstein — which he stated were solely intended to raise money for global health philanthropy — were a major mistake.

While he has admitted to having extramarital affairs during his marriage to Melinda, a spokesperson for Bill told WSJ the billionaire “has never had an improper relationship with any employee of the Gates Foundation or Gates Ventures, and no complaint alleging otherwise has ever been made.”

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