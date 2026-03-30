NEWS New Investigation Backs Up Evidence Given by Woman Who Accused Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein of Sexually Abusing Her When She Was 13 Source: Department of Justice A bombshell report has corroborated a woman's account of being sexually abused at 13 years old by Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and a third man. Lesley Abravanel March 30 2026, Updated 2:34 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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An explosive new report by the South Carolina-based newspaper The Post and Courier has corroborated several personal details provided by a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted at the age of 13 by Jeffrey Epstein, Donald Trump and a third man, Jimmy Atkins, during the 1980s. The newspaper’s investigation verified roughly 16 personal details from the woman’s 2019 FBI interviews, which investigators suggest bolsters her overall credibility. The investigation utilized court records, police reports and public documents to verify several key details, including the identity of a third man involved in the abuse.

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Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were friends.

The report identified "Jim Atkins" as Jimmy L. Atkins, a former educator and real estate professional who moved to Hilton Head in the mid-1980s and died in 2003. Details such as his age, hair color and former role at a college in Ohio were confirmed. Records confirmed her mother’s employment as a real estate broker on Hilton Head Island and her subsequent conviction for embezzlement. The woman told FBI agents that two men were extorting her mother, believed to be Atkins and Epstein.

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Source: MEGA A woman claims Jeffrey Epstein took her to a 'tall' building in New York or New Jersey when she was young.

The woman claims that between the ages of 13 and 15, Epstein took her to a "very tall building" in New York or New Jersey. She alleges she was introduced to Trump, who then asked others to leave the room. She claims he attempted to force her to perform a s-- act, and when she bit him, he struck her in the face. “[REDACTED] could not recall the identities of the other individuals present; however, they all exited when TRUMP asked everyone to leave the room,” the FBI report states. “Let me teach you how little girls are supposed to be,” she claimed Trump said. “TRUMP unzipped his pants and put [her] head down to his p-----.’ [REDACTED] ‘bit the s---- out of it,’” the FBI report states.

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Source: MEGA The White House denied the accusations.

The White House has categorically denied the accusations, calling them "completely baseless.” The details emerged following the Department of Justice's release of previously withheld Epstein Files in early March. These files included summaries of four FBI interviews conducted in 2019, where the woman detailed the alleged abuse and threats she received later in life. She contacted the FBI days after Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal s-- trafficking charges, telling them the dead financier initially hired her as a babysitter before he started raping her and inviting other men, including Trump, to do the same. Jane Doe 4, as she was known, eventually voluntarily dismissed her claims with prejudice, relinquishing her ability to bring the legal action again, receiving an undisclosed settlement from Epstein’s estate.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein died in 2019.