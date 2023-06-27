Donald Trump Praises 'Smart' Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Advises Him to 'Hang in' There After Getting Flak for Unconventional Views
Though Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are both running for president, the former had nothing but good things to say about his potential opponent.
“Bobby Kennedy, he’s getting — he’s a Democrat from the ‘First Family’ they used to call it, and he’s taking almost as much heat as you are from fake news. What would you tell Bobby Kennedy?” radio host Howie Carr asked the 77-year-old in an interview.
"Just hang in — I mean they go after you. He’s been very nice to me, I’ve actually had a very nice relationship with him over the years. He’s a very smart guy, and a good guy. He said that Trump’s the greatest debater. I was very honored by the fact that he said that, glad he feels that," Trump replied.
"But he’s a very good man and his heart is in the right place and he’s doing really well! I saw a poll, he’s at 22. That’s pretty good, that’s pretty good. Doing very well," he continued.
When asked if he had spoke to Kennedy Jr., he replied, “No, I haven’t. I would, but I haven’t. We have, there’s a lot of things, you know, he’s a common sense guy and so am I, so whether you’re conservative or liberal, common sense is common sense."
Kennedy Jr., 69, and Trump met after the latter won the election in 2016. At the time, Kennedy Jr. was apparently supposed to be on a commission on “vaccination safety and scientific integrity.”
The role never came to fruition, but Trump declared he "enjoyed" his conversation with the advocate, who is known for his anti-vaxx stance.
But in a new interview, he claimed that was far from the truth.
"I am not and have never been anti-vaccine. I’ve always said that I’m for safe vaccines and robust science and for regulatory agencies that are free from conflicts of interest and financial entanglements with the pharmaceutical industry. In terms of being a conspiracy theorist, tell me where I got it wrong. Show me something I’ve said that you believe to be factually wrong or unsupported by evidence," he said to the New York Post's On the Money newsletter.