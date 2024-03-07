'He's Insane!': Bill Maher Declares Donald Trump Wants to Have 'Power Over Everything'
Bill Maher is doubling down on prior comments he made about President Joe Biden suspending his 2024 presidential campaign.
"Of course, I said it long ago. I called him Ruth Bader Biden," the comedian, 68, said during an interview with Mediaite. "If Biden drops out they’ll win. Without doubt. Biden should drop out. That’s the point. He’s being selfish. James Carville was here and said, this is months ago, he said, any 50-ish Democrat, it won’t even be close. Of course, he’s not the voice of God, who knows. But that is my basic belief also. It’s theirs for the taking."
Elsewhere in the conversation, Maher, who frequently brings up the upcoming election on his talk show, shared his thoughts on Donald Trump's leadership tactics.
"I don’t think Trump wants to burn everything down. I think he wants to own everything, to control everything, to have power over everything. But that’s what presidents do. He’s insane, so he wants it in a much more different way," he stated.
"But I don’t think that’s the source of his appeal. The source of his appeal is, I’ve quoted a million times, my friend Jimmy said it, insanity photographs. You can’t take your eyes off it. He’s just something that is the center, and you can’t look away. That in itself is attractive to a lot of people. He was the guy in The Apprentice. He’s a star. But also, he doesn’t back down ever. They love that. They don’t know the issues. They don’t know the nuances. It’s not about that," he continued of his supporters.
Maher continued to explain how Trump catches the attention of his followers.
"That’s Trump’s appeal. He’s a star who isn’t afraid to want to make those liberals cry their liberal tears. And I get that. You’ll never get me voting for Trump. I rationally can see what’s by far the worst choice. But I get it, and I certainly get the emotional appeal. And people in this country are beyond using their minds to vote or for most things. So it’s all an emotional appeal. Probably always was, mostly. He’s that guy who’s sticking his thumb in the eye of the elitists. And you can go all day turning yourself blue in the face, talking about, 'He’s the biggest elitist of them all! And how can religious people vote for this p------ grabber!' Yes. Humans are complicated, they’re full of contradictions. Just give it up. It’s not going to change anything. They don’t see it that way. They don’t care. Emotionally, he fits the bill," he said.