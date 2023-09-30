Bill Maher Says 'Insane' Donald Trump Can Remember People's Names Over President Joe Biden Who Is 'Too Old' to Do the Job
Bill Maher shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 election during the Friday, September 29, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, where he spoke about Donald Trump and President Joe Biden going head-to-head again.
"Someone has to convince President Biden that if he runs again, he’s going to turn the country back over to Trump and go and go down in history as Ruth Bader Biden, the person who doesn’t know when to quit and so does great damage to their party and their country. All of us who like Joe Biden have been struggling lately with the political situation in the Democratic Party, an incumbent we admire who acquitted himself well in the first term, but who even members of his own party don’t want to see run for a second," the TV personality, 67, began.
"If you ask me, do I think Joe Biden can do the job of president? My answer is an unequivocal yes. He can do the job. Do I love everything? No. But that’s every president. But government work is done in small, quiet rooms like the Oval Office. And in that setting. Joe’s compassion and centuries of experience are pluses, and he’s generally made good decisions that got us out of Afghanistan, handled Ukraine, kept the economy chugging, finally got us rebuilding, infrastructure returned a sense of normalcy. There is a term for Joe Biden, but not two. Because while he can do the job, what he can’t do is run for it," he continued. "Our campaign season is long and it gets icy in New Hampshire. To those who say he beat Trump once, he’ll do it again. I say things change. They always do. The parade moves on. 2024 is not 2020 in so many key ways, including, yes, Biden being four years older. You can be a national treasure and still be too old for the job. If I’m on a plane and the pilot says, This is your captain, Buzz Aldrin. I’m getting off."
Maher also referenced how Biden, 80, called LL Cool J "boy" recently, to which he joked: "Say what you want about Trump, but he remembers Kanye’s name."
Ultimately, Maher thinks Biden is "too old" to be president for another term.
"What matters is he’s going to lose to Trump, who’s almost the same age. But his age just doesn’t read like Biden’s. Maybe it’s because Trump is insane. Maybe it’s because he’s always a ball of white hot anger. But for whatever reason, he looks robust and Joe looks like his own skeletal remains. Well, if if if this was 1860 when Joe first ran. This would not be an issue," he added. "You didn’t have to look good. And there was no ubiquitous media to pick on every little mistake. The only people who saw the Lincoln-Douglas debates with the people who went to them. But those debates next year will be televised to all. And I don’t think he’s going to look good. Yes, Trump is old, too, but Trump is like KISS. He puts on the face, paint in the wig. And he looks the same as he did in 1978."