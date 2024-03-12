'Child Molester' Roman Polanski Sued for Rape of a Minor in New Lawsuit

The woman — referred to as Jane Doe at this time — first came forward with her allegations in August 2017, when she claimed Polanski had sexually assaulted her at his home in 1973 when she was only 16 years old after giving her shots of tequila and taken her to pass out in his bedroom.

"Plaintiff remembers waking up in Defendant’s bed with him lying in the bed next to her,” the lawsuit read. "He told her that he wanted to have sex with her. Plaintiff, though groggy, told Defendant ‘No.’ She told him, ‘Please don’t do this.'"