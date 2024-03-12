'Child Molester' Roman Polanski Sued for Rape of a Minor in New Lawsuit
Gloria Allred announced a new lawsuit against disgraced filmmaker Roman Polanski at a press conference on Tuesday, March 12.
The child molester fled the U.S. in 1978 after pleading guilty to "unlawful s-- with a minor." However, his alleged victims have continued to speak out against the director.
The woman — referred to as Jane Doe at this time — first came forward with her allegations in August 2017, when she claimed Polanski had sexually assaulted her at his home in 1973 when she was only 16 years old after giving her shots of tequila and taken her to pass out in his bedroom.
"Plaintiff remembers waking up in Defendant’s bed with him lying in the bed next to her,” the lawsuit read. "He told her that he wanted to have sex with her. Plaintiff, though groggy, told Defendant ‘No.’ She told him, ‘Please don’t do this.'"
Despite her begging for him to stop, she alleged he proceeded to rape her and then drive her home.
"It took me a really long time to decide this suit against Mr. Polanski," the plaintiff stated in 2017. "The day after it happened, I did tell one friend Mr. Polanski had done that to me. The reason with this exception that I kept it to myself is that I didn't want my father to do something that might cause him to go to prison for the rest of his life."
"Over the years, I've been satisfied that this child molester, Roman Polanski, was publicly known for sexually victimizing a 13-year-old girl," she continued, noting that after one of Polanski's other victims Samantha Geimer came forward and defended the director, she felt "infuriated."
The filmmaker's legal team released a statement insisting their client "strenuously denies" the allegations against him and that he believes "the proper place to try this case in is the courts."
Polanski is 90 years old and will not be required to appear in court as this is a civil suit.
As OK! previously reported, Quentin Tarantino shockingly defended the child molester in a 2003 interview on The Howard Stern Show while discussing the allegations that Polanski gave a 13-year-old girl drugs and sexually assaulted her.
"Wait a minute. If you have sex with a 13-year-old girl and you’re a grown man, you know that that’s wrong," Stern said at the time. interrupted.
Tarantino replied, "Look, she was down with it."