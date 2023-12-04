Roseanne Barr Claims 'Psychopath Billionaires' Are 'Trying to Kill' Off 'Regular' People With Vaccines

Roseanne Barr got into a wild back-and-forth with Bill Maher about vaccines, billionaires and "reptile people" on the Sunday, December 3, installment of his "Club Random" podcast.

In one portion of the interview, Maher reminded the controversial comedienne he was one of the early media personalities who openly questioned the pharmaceutical industry and "people like Monsanto" when Barr suddenly turned the topic to vaccines.