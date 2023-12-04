Roseanne Barr Claims 'Psychopath Billionaires' Are 'Trying to Kill' Off 'Regular' People With Vaccines
Roseanne Barr got into a wild back-and-forth with Bill Maher about vaccines, billionaires and "reptile people" on the Sunday, December 3, installment of his "Club Random" podcast.
In one portion of the interview, Maher reminded the controversial comedienne he was one of the early media personalities who openly questioned the pharmaceutical industry and "people like Monsanto" when Barr suddenly turned the topic to vaccines.
"What about the vaccine s---?" she asked, but when Maher said he was "way out on the limb" on that subject, Barr shot back, "You were wrong!"
"I don’t know which… I don’t know what your stance on vaccines is," Maher responded. "So why don’t you tell me yours and I’ll tell you mine and we’ll see who’s wrong."
Barr then claimed "they're trying to f------ kill us! That's why they're giving us the vaccine." When Maher said he didn't think anyone was "trying" to kill them with vaccines and that the situation was "much more complicated" than that, Barr doubled down, insisting, "They hate us!"
"The f------ crazy--- psychopath billionaires," she clarified. "They hate the regular people."
At another point in the interview, Barr said she was mentally ill before the pair went off on another bizarre tangent about reptile people.
"They’re set in their Satan worshipers from Babylon, they’re the reptiles," she said. "They’re the reptile people, Bill."
"Yes, I know that QAnon especially believes that there are a lot of the world’s elite, Queen Elizabeth was a lizard person," Maher quipped. "George W. Bush was a… There are people who are you know, they normally when we see them, they’re out there in a suit and tie and they’re speaking."
However, Barr argued, "it's not that" and that she doesn't "believe in all that," before confusingly adding, "But I believe that something affects you after thousands of years of inbreeding."
This is far from the first time Barr has made shocking, unsubstantiated claims. Earlier this year, the former talk show host said "nobody died in the Holocaust," as well as insisting that Jewish people and Black people are "severely mind controlled" into voting Democrat.
"People better wake up and do some research on their own instead of buying what comes across on the screen and I try to shake them up. You’re God---- right I do," she said on a July 10 appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. "I try to shake them up and crack their mind control programming. I do it for God!!!"