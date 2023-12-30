Bill Maher Goes on Anti-Vax Tirade During Heated Covid-19 Debate With 'Family Guy' Creator Seth MacFarlane
Bill Maher and Seth MacFarlane got into a heated argument about Covid-19 during the Family Guy creator’s latest episode of his podcast Club Random.
The pair discussed the effectiveness of the vaccine, with the actor backing up the drug, while the Real Time host slammed the medical establishment in the U.S. for not promoting natural immunity.
“I would think this country did not allow for natural immunity to be considered. And I know this is a subject dear to your heart. Like, even if you had the disease, you still had to get a vaccine. That’s powerful stupid. They don’t do that in Europe,” Maher began.
MacFarlane fought back noting natural immunity had been debunked, as people repeatedly got the virus.
“Don’t you know people have had COVID four or five times? I do. That’s not natural immunity. There’s no immunity there. You’ve had Covid five times,” he stated.
Maher fought back, explaining he believes high-risk groups, such as the elderly and the obese should be vaccinated, but elite athletes such as tennis star Novak Djokovic and NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers “didn’t need it.”
The animator then asked Maher what the “downside” of “getting a vaccine” was, which caused the comedian to go on an anti-vax tirade.
“The fact that you the fact that you don’t even have a clue what’s the cost of getting a vaccine that you don’t know the answer to that. You completely want to shut your eyes to the fact that there are repercussions to all medical interventions, including a vaccine, all vaccines,” he ranted. “They come, they say side effects, just like every medication does. You can see it in the literature. They can’t write it on their back on the vaccine. So you have to dig them. And of course, there is a vaccine court because so many people have been injured.”
Maher continued: “This is not a screed to say don’t do vaccines. I’m not against doing vaccines. I’m against doing vaccines that I don’t think I need. I should be able to decide that for myself inside my body.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Maher has gone off on a heated tangent about a controversial political issue.
On the November 17, episode of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host spoke with DNC chair Donna Brazile and former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger about the 2024 presidential race.
When discussing the concern of Joe Biden’s age, Maher declared there was no way he could win the presidency again.
“But for that argument to have teeth at all, you also have to be the person who can go, Yeah, but this is the case. And I’ve said it before. Do I think Joe Biden can do the job? Absolutely. I don’t think he can win the job. And that’s what I care about. He’s going to lose. Because the people think he’s too old. And perception is reality. I’m sorry,” he passionately told his guests.