'Do Your Dance and Get Out of Here': Bill Maher Disses Donald Trump's Visit to L.A. After President Threatened to Withhold Federal Funds for Wildfire Relief
Bill Maher is sick of Donald Trump’s games.
On the Friday, January 24, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host, 69, dissed the president for his visit to L.A. despite his threats to withhold wildfire relief for the state.
Maher demanded Trump stop treating Californians like they’re visiting “a casino and you are comping our room,” when it comes to supplying federal funds to help quell the devastating natural disaster in Los Angeles.
“First of all, you’re not giving us anything. We’re Americans,” he continued on the show, which aired just after Trump, 78, met with local and state politicians about the fires. “He’s obsessed with this small fish called the smelt. Now there is a story about this and it’s too complicated to go into, but you know, it’s a fish we changed the laws for. He said, ‘No wonder it’s endangered. It’s not getting any water.’ No Don, the fish has the water because we took down the irrigation dams in order to … oh f--- just do your dance and get out of here.”
Maher then joked that the father-of-five — who was inaugurated on Monday, January 20 — is only “13 percent contained.” He noted that during Trump’s visit, he probably took one look at the pink flame retardant used to stop the wildfires and said, “I had no idea this place was that gay.”
Maher then took a dig at the former reality TV star’s first week in the Oval Office, in which he signed tons of executive orders and memos.
“One of the proclamations is we will now only recognize two sexes,” the comedian stated. “If that doesn’t grab you by the p----, I don’t know what will.”
Maher added: “I’m sure it’s just a coincidence but before the inauguration, Trump increased his wealth by 89 percent in a day to $58 billion. He’s now one of the richest 25 people in the world with meme coins. He released one of him and one of Melania. It’s a cryptocurrency that’s inspired by an internet meme. It’s kind of like if Bernie Madoff sold Pokemon cards. So Trump voters help me out on one thing. You voted for him because you couldn’t afford eggs but you can afford the Melania magic coin?”
To conclude his roast of Trump, Maher referenced how the convicted felon pardoned the January 6 offenders.
He began by referencing the 2025 Oscar nominations, honing in on Emilia Perez.
“Have you seen this one? It’s the Spanish language musical that celebrates a Mexican drug lord who becomes a better person by having a s-- change operation,” he quipped. “I’m just glad the Proud Boys got out of prison in time to see it.”