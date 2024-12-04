'I'm Bored': Bill Maher Claims He Can't Cover Donald Trump Anymore as He Considers Leaving 'Real Time'

During a conversation with actor and activist Jane Fonda on Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Maher hinted at the idea of resigning from his hit political talk show.

"I mean, I may quit. I don't want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody," he said. "I called him a con man before anybody. I did, 'He's a mafia boss.' I was the one who said he wasn't going to concede the election. I've done it. I've seen this."

Fonda interjected, questioning Maher about the lack of hostility from Trump towards him compared to other late-night hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel.

Maher clarified, "He's very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week... I'm bored with it."