'I'm Bored': Bill Maher Claims He Can't Cover Donald Trump Anymore as He Considers Leaving 'Real Time'

Bill Maher says he doesn't want to cover Donald Trump on his show.

Dec. 4 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Bill Maher said he's unsure if he'll be able to continue his coverage of Donald Trump's administration once the former president returns to the White House.

Maher, a veteran host known for his political commentary on Real Time, expressed his fatigue with the idea of revisiting the Trump era for another four years.

During a conversation with actor and activist Jane Fonda on Maher's "Club Random" podcast, Maher hinted at the idea of resigning from his hit political talk show.

"I mean, I may quit. I don't want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody," he said. "I called him a con man before anybody. I did, 'He's a mafia boss.' I was the one who said he wasn't going to concede the election. I've done it. I've seen this."

Fonda interjected, questioning Maher about the lack of hostility from Trump towards him compared to other late-night hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel.

Maher clarified, "He's very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week... I'm bored with it."

The President-elect previously targeted Maher on Truth Social in September, criticizing the host's show and branding him as a "Low-Rated" individual.

Despite the ongoing tension, Maher's contractual obligations are reportedly secured until 2026, with Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO renewing Real Time for two additional seasons last March.

Maher expressed his satisfaction with the network, stating: "Two more years in the dream job of a lifetime, on the network so many dream of being on — I think that's what we call a no-brainer."

The political talk show host has a longstanding history on Real Time, spearheading the program since 2003 and delivering 12 comedy specials for HBO.

As OK! previously reported, during the same episode of "Club Random," Maher went into a tirade against the far-left members of the Democratic party.

He told Fonda, "There's about a third of this country that's very hard right. Of course they love Trump. When he left office, he had an approval rating of 34%. So, he really only had those people. Why is he now, like, tied? Because the other part of the coalition are people who … they don't really like him that much. They just think the far-left has gone so nutty on so many issues."

The Academy Award-winning actress told him, "That's what they're being told…by people like you."

She later called Maher "cynical" as he called her "naive."

