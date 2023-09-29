President Joe Biden Mixes Up Important Dates Again, Claims He Attended NATO Summit in January Instead of June

While addressing the crowd, a person began shouting out, to which Biden responded by telling the individual, "I’ll be happy to meet with you after I speak."

His words went ignored, as the heckler continued to yell as people tried to get him to be quiet and sit down.

"Well, I’ll tell you what, if you shush up, I’ll meet with you immediately after this, OK?" Biden uttered, which prompted the crowd to give him a round of applause.