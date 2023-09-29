President Joe Biden Mixes Up Important Dates Again, Claims He Attended NATO Summit in January Instead of June
President Joe Biden had another flub while giving a speech in Tempe, Ariz., where he was making a tribute to late pal John McCain and a library opening up in the senator's honor.
While speaking about defending democracy on Thursday, September 28, the POTUS mixed up a few dates when mentioning events that occurred in early 2021.
"The first meeting I attended of the G7, the seven wealthiest nations in the world, in Europe, the NATO meeting, I sat down, it was in February. February ... January ... after being elected, so, late January," he began to share before realizing he was getting confused. "No, early February, and it was in England. And I sat down, and I said, 'America is back.'"
In actuality, Biden, 80, was inaugurated on January 20, and he received a call from NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg six days later. However, it wasn't until June 13 that he flew to the summit.
As OK! previously reported, the president was also heckled during that same speech by a climate activist.
While addressing the crowd, a person began shouting out, to which Biden responded by telling the individual, "I’ll be happy to meet with you after I speak."
His words went ignored, as the heckler continued to yell as people tried to get him to be quiet and sit down.
"Well, I’ll tell you what, if you shush up, I’ll meet with you immediately after this, OK?" Biden uttered, which prompted the crowd to give him a round of applause.
The incident, which reportedly occurred at the beginning of his address, went on for about a minute.
As he resumed his speech, the POTUS quipped, "Democracy never is easy, as we just demonstrated."
Biden's supporters admired how he reacted to the situation, with one tweeting, "I thought Biden’s speech was inspiring! And the way he handled that heckler was outstanding! Finally, we have an adult in the White House! God Bless Joe Biden!"
"Biden's response was perfect," echoed another. "Had it been Trump, Trump would almost certainly have asked security and the crowd to throw the heckler out and to rough him up as they did so."
"I watched it live. Terrific speech about what truly makes America great and about the threats posed to our republic by Trump and his MAGA Republican radical extremists. Biden handled the heckler masterfully," a third fan said on social media.
As the tweet mentioned, the Democrat also addressed Trump's behavior and that of his followers during his discourse.
"There is something dangerous happening in America," Biden stated. "There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy: the MAGA Movement."
