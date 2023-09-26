Joe Biden's Team Working to Prevent President From Falling in Public: Report
President Joe Biden's team is working hard so that he doesn't fall down again in public, a new report revealed.
According to Axios, the president's team is aware that the 80-year-old frequently stumbles, putting the White House under pressure to fix his image that he's not too old to be running the country.
“Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election,” the report states. “Some senior Democrats privately have been frustrated with Biden’s advance team for months, citing the [Air Force Academy] sandbag incident and noting that the president often appears not to know which direction to go after he speaks at a podium.”
In order to fix the problem, Axios claims Biden wears tennis shoes to prevent him from slipping, and he's using the short stairs on Air Force One, which has a lower deck.
The outlet claimed Biden is seeing a physical therapist to work on his balance.
However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates clapped back at the reporting, stating, “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”
As OK! previously reported, Biden has tripped many times in the past year, which is why some voters are concerned about his age.
However, Biden made it clear that there's nothing to worry about and he can do the job.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
Recently, Biden's opponent Donald Trump was asked if his rival is too old to be running for president.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the businessman told Megyn Kelly. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."