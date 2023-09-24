OK Magazine
'Racist' Joe Biden Slammed for Calling LL Cool J 'Boy' at Congressional Black Caucus

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 24 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Joe Biden made a huge mistake in his speech at the Congressional Black Caucus on Saturday, September 23.

While congratulating the winners of the Phoenix Award for their musical contributions at the annual awards dinner in Washington D.C. during the CBC’s 52nd Annual Legislative Conference, the president butchered LL Cool J’s name as well as called him a racially insensitive term.

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden has previously referred to younger politicians as 'boy.'

“Two of the great artists of our time representing the groundbreaking legacy of hip hop in America, LL Jay Cool J, uhhh…” he said to the audience, who laughed at the slip up.

However, what the 80-year-old said next did not get a positive reaction.

“By the way that boy — that man’s got biceps bigger than my thighs,” Biden added.

After the blunder occurred, a clip of the 80-year-old referring to the black musician as “boy” circulated, and in turn the former senator faced tons of backlash.

ll cool j
Source: MEGA

LL Cool J accepted the Phoenix Award at the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Can't hide @JoeBiden's racism – ‘boy’ !!!” one user penned, while another said, “Thank you for this moment @JoeBiden it’s going to be a great song.”

“You ain’t black, BOY…” a third person pointed out in frustration, while a fourth added, “It’s the 101st time he’s referred to black people by racial slurs of the past.”

“Old habits die hard ‘Boy’ Not a joke,” another said, seemingly indicating that Biden was possibly using the term frequently in his past.

A sixth user penned, “Ohhh god make it stop PLLLEASE. He's making a total mockery of this country,” while a seventh questioned, “Racist says what?”

joe biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden is currently the frontrunner for the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination.

Joe Biden

This was not the first time Biden used the term seen as a racial epithet when used to describe black men. This year, the father-of-four said the word when describing Maryland’s first black governor, Wes Moore.

Sen. Cory Booker then called out Biden for his use of the term, saying, “You don’t joke about calling black men ‘boys.’”

As OK! previously reported, Biden has made a plethora of slip ups in his speeches as of late, so much so, that the public has grown worried for the 2024 presidential hopeful’s mental health.

Most recently, Biden has been caught in a series of lies in some of his remarks. On Friday, September 22, while addressing a crowd about the opening of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, he made a bizarre untrue claim.

ll cool j
Source: MEGA

LL Cool J has won two Grammys.

“I’m proud to announce the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” he began.

“Created by executive order, I determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country. It matters, and here is why. After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country,” Biden continued, before making the odd statement that he’s “been to every mass shooting.”

Source: OK!

“'Do something. Please do something. Do something to prevent the tragedies that leave behind survivors who will always carry the physical and emotional scars, families that will never quite be the same, communities overwhelmed by grief and trauma. Do something. Do something.' My administration has been working relentlessly to do something,” he noted, without addressing his false claim.

