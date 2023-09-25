Hillary Clinton Warns President Joe Biden How Third-Party Candidates Could Threaten His Reelection

"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton added. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."