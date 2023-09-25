Hillary Clinton Warns President Joe Biden How Third-Party Candidates Could Threaten His Reelection
As the 2024 election looms, President Joe Biden's inner circle is nervous he won't end up in the White House again, according to NBC News.
Not only are the president's confidantes worried about Donald Trump, who is the front-runner for the GOP nomination, ruling the country again, but they have warned him about third-party candidates.
“It’s pretty f------- concerning,” an insider said.
The 80-year-old even met with Hillary Clinton in private to discuss the situation. According to the insider, "Clinton pressed Biden to take the third-party threat seriously and come up with a way to compensate for it."
"With a tight election, every vote counts," a close Biden ally said of the third-party threat. "Is it in the back of many people’s brains? Absolutely. Do we have to be careful as we move out? Yes, we do."
As OK! previously reported, Biden has been making a lot of slip-ups lately — from forgetting to shake hands with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to calling LL Cool J "boy" during a recent speech — but he insisted that he's all there mentally and there's nothing to worry about.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
However, even Clinton is worried about Biden's age, as she previously broached the topic in May.
"It's a concern for anyone. We've had presidents who had fallen before who were a lot younger, and people didn't go into heart palpitations," she said.
"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton added. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."