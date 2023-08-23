Fox News' 'Unnatural Obsession' With Donald Trump Will Be Obvious at Tonight's Debate, Ex-Prez's Campaign 'Will Tally' How Often He's Mentioned
Donald Trump declared he would be skipping Fox News' GOP debate on Wednesday, August 23, but his colleagues insisted he'll still be the most talk about man in the room.
Ahead of the debate — in which the former commander-in-chief will be interviewed live by Tucker Carlson via a Twitter stream —Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Chris LaCivita released a message to comment on the situation.
"President Trump has already won this evening’s debate because everything is going to be about him," he wrote. "Only President Trump has the policy ideas, the fortitude, and the polling to go head-to-head with Crooked Joe Biden in the general election. Republican voters recognize this, hence President Trump’s 62-16 lead in the GOP primary."
LaCivita then took specific aim at the network.
"You should also expect the Fox hosts to show an unnatural obsession with President Trump tonight, asking other Republican candidates over and over to react to President Trump’s policy positions," he said. "In fact, we will be tallying the number of times President Trump’s name is brought up, and his total ‘speaking time,’ even though he is not in attendance."
"When the other candidates do get a chance to speak, they will be a faint echo, or maybe even a copycat, of President Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda," the campaign staffer continued. "That’s because President Trump’s first four years in office were the most consequential — and led to the best economy — in American history."
LaCivita added that the tonight's gathering shouldn't even be labeled as a debate, "rather an audition to be a part of President Trump’s team in his second term."
The businessman announced he'd be skipping the debate last week via a Truth Social post.
"As everyone is aware, my Poll numbers, over a 'wonderful' field of Republican candidates, are extraordinary. In fact, I am leading the runner up, whoever that may now be, by more than 50 Points," he noted, referring to opponents like Ron DeSantis. "Reagan didn't do it, and neither did others. People know my Record, one of the BEST EVER, so why would I Debate? I'M YOUR MAN. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"