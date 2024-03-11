Bill Maher Pleads for Joe Biden to Dump VP Kamala Harris and Replace Her With Nikki Haley or Mitt Romney: 'That's My Dream'

Maher also spoke about how Trump, who has previously claimed he would only be a "dictator" for a day if he were president again, and how it's not good for be in office again.

"I don’t think Trump wants to burn everything down. I think he wants to own everything, to control everything, to have power over everything. But that’s what presidents do. He’s insane, so he wants it in a much more different way," he stated.

"But I don’t think that’s the source of his appeal. The source of his appeal is, I’ve quoted a million times, my friend Jimmy said it, insanity photographs. You can’t take your eyes off it. He’s just something that is the center, and you can’t look away. That in itself is attractive to a lot of people. He was the guy in The Apprentice. He’s a star. But also, he doesn’t back down ever. They love that. They don’t know the issues. They don’t know the nuances. It’s not about that," he continued of his supporters.