Bill Maher Pleads for Joe Biden to Dump VP Kamala Harris and Replace Her With Nikki Haley or Mitt Romney: 'That's My Dream'
Bill Maher has an idea as to how President Joe Biden can win the 2024 election: dump Vice President Kamala Harris and replace her with either Nikki Haley or Senator Mitt Romney.
“I know it’s crazy to think that she could run with Biden,” Maher said during the Friday, March 8, episode of Real Time with Bill Maher. “But that’s my dream, a unity ticket. And then he would, I think, definitely win.”
Puck's Tara Palmeri didn't seem to think Maher's plan was well thought out. “You would literally destroy the Democratic base. Take off the first African American Vice President off the ticket?” she asked the host.
“She’s a woman of color,” Maher replied, referring to Haley.
“But Black women are the core of the Democratic party,” Palmeri said.
Later on, Maher, 68, said Romney would also be a good choice to step in.
“Something to reach across so that we don’t live in this world where everybody sees the other side as an existential threat,” Maher said.
As OK! previously reported, Maher made it clear he doesn't want Donald Trump in the White House — but he's also not convinced Biden will actually win the race.
"Of course, I said it long ago. I called him Ruth Bader Biden," he said during an interview with Mediaite. "If Biden drops out they’ll win. Without doubt. Biden should drop out. That’s the point. He’s being selfish. James Carville was here and said, this is months ago, he said, any 50-ish Democrat, it won’t even be close. Of course, he’s not the voice of God, who knows. But that is my basic belief also. It’s theirs for the taking."
Maher also spoke about how Trump, who has previously claimed he would only be a "dictator" for a day if he were president again, and how it's not good for be in office again.
"I don’t think Trump wants to burn everything down. I think he wants to own everything, to control everything, to have power over everything. But that’s what presidents do. He’s insane, so he wants it in a much more different way," he stated.
"But I don’t think that’s the source of his appeal. The source of his appeal is, I’ve quoted a million times, my friend Jimmy said it, insanity photographs. You can’t take your eyes off it. He’s just something that is the center, and you can’t look away. That in itself is attractive to a lot of people. He was the guy in The Apprentice. He’s a star. But also, he doesn’t back down ever. They love that. They don’t know the issues. They don’t know the nuances. It’s not about that," he continued of his supporters.