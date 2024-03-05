OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Rita Moreno Defends Joe Biden's Age Ahead of 2024 Election: 'I Am Not About to Vote for Someone Who Has 91 Indictments!'

rita moreno mocks donald trump pickle pp
Source: @theview/x;mega
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

It sounds like Rita Moreno is all in on President Joe Biden.

During the Monday, March 4, episode of The View, the West Side Story star, 92, was asked about the criticism Biden, 81, has received ever since he took office.

Article continues below advertisement
rita moeno theview
Source: @theview/x

Rita Moreno slammed Donald Trump while appearing on 'The View.'

“Let me say this and it’s very succinct and to the point: I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against them for criminal activities,” Moreno said, referring to the charges against Donald Trump. “I mean, enough said already. That’s so stupid. Look at all the stuff Biden has accomplished.”

“I’ll take 81 years over 91 counts any day,” co-host Ana Navarro added.

“Ya d--- right,” Moreno replied. “It’s appalling. It’s appalling.”

Article continues below advertisement
rita moreno mocks donald trump pickle
Source: @theview/x

Rita Moreno defended Joe Biden's age while appearing on 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Elsewhere in the interview, the EGOT winner shared a "wonderful little joke" she saw for a "Trump Sandwich."

"I saw a sign in a deli wall in L.A., where I was visiting,” Moreno recalled. "And it said: Trump Sandwich. And then it goes on to describe it. ... Two slices of white bread, bologna, and a very small pickle."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump using iconic songs
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he 'aced' a cognitive test.

Article continues below advertisement

Moreno previously spoke about Biden, saying that anyone who talks smack about him doesn't "understand anything about old age.”

“I think that because he walks like an elderly person — which he does — they don’t think this is working,” Moreno told The Hill, pointing to her head. “There’s a misperception and the other side is taking advantage of that misperception. That scares me because that other side is pretty ruthless."

Moreno stated she hopes age "isn't what's on the minds of good Americans" when choosing a candidate.

Article continues below advertisement
joe biden mega feb
Source: mega

Joe Biden is 81 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Moreno is not the only one hitting back at Trump, as Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for the businessman, recently declared that it's imperative he doesn't make it back to the White House.

“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.