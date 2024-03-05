Rita Moreno Defends Joe Biden's Age Ahead of 2024 Election: 'I Am Not About to Vote for Someone Who Has 91 Indictments!'
It sounds like Rita Moreno is all in on President Joe Biden.
During the Monday, March 4, episode of The View, the West Side Story star, 92, was asked about the criticism Biden, 81, has received ever since he took office.
“Let me say this and it’s very succinct and to the point: I am not about to vote for someone who has 91 indictments against them for criminal activities,” Moreno said, referring to the charges against Donald Trump. “I mean, enough said already. That’s so stupid. Look at all the stuff Biden has accomplished.”
“I’ll take 81 years over 91 counts any day,” co-host Ana Navarro added.
“Ya d--- right,” Moreno replied. “It’s appalling. It’s appalling.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the EGOT winner shared a "wonderful little joke" she saw for a "Trump Sandwich."
"I saw a sign in a deli wall in L.A., where I was visiting,” Moreno recalled. "And it said: Trump Sandwich. And then it goes on to describe it. ... Two slices of white bread, bologna, and a very small pickle."
Moreno previously spoke about Biden, saying that anyone who talks smack about him doesn't "understand anything about old age.”
“I think that because he walks like an elderly person — which he does — they don’t think this is working,” Moreno told The Hill, pointing to her head. “There’s a misperception and the other side is taking advantage of that misperception. That scares me because that other side is pretty ruthless."
Moreno stated she hopes age "isn't what's on the minds of good Americans" when choosing a candidate.
Moreno is not the only one hitting back at Trump, as Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work for the businessman, recently declared that it's imperative he doesn't make it back to the White House.
“He is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin said about Trump while talking to CNN anchor John Berman. “For some reason, that doesn’t necessarily come across to voters the same way, but Donald Trump is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now, and it’s remarkable how much voters don’t see the age as also an issue because he is only three and a half years younger than President Joe Biden, but there is something about the way they carry themselves that is just seen very differently.”