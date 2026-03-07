Bill Maher 'Sets the Record Straight' About His Explosive Dinner With 'Crazy' Donald Trump: Watch
March 7 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET
Bill Maher slammed Donald Trump on the latest episode of his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, revealing what really went down between the two men at their infamous March 2025 White House dinner.
After dinner, the president, 79, blasted the comedian, 70, in a furious series of text messages.
Bill Maher Blasted the POTUS on His HBO Talk Show
"Someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher began on his show on March 6.
"But just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn’t ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me," the host said, adding he wasn't "nervous" or "scared" to attend the three-hour supper event.
Bill Maher Admitted He Had a Good Time at the Dinner
"I had a drink before dinner, and then a couple more during. I was having a good time," he went on. "So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public."
"But I know that’s what you do. You are, if anything, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and so you did here, listing your accomplishments and how hurt you feel that people, including me, have not recognized them enough," Maher added.
The funnyman explained that Trump texted him after the dinner and "complained that I was still part of the lunatic left."
"You should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars. And I texted back, 'yeah, and I should have 120 Emmys,'" Maher recalled.
He went on to note that after some "arguing" back and forth, Trump ended the conversation by stating: “Bill, you know what, don’t change. I wouldn’t know what to do with you if you did."
Bill Maher Doesn't See the Dinner as a Total Waste of Time
Maher explained on his show how he ultimately "doesn't consider the dinner a waste of time," as Trump seemed like a "normal human being" the "night we broke bread."
"Even as I now see we’re back to name-calling and that I have some new ones, like highly overrated lightweight to add to the list you signed. Thank you, I’ll be by with the new one," Maher concluded.
Elsewhere in his takedown of Trump, the political pundit also called the politician “racist, misogynistic, anti-democratic and corrupt.”
"See, that’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong, and I can be honest," he added.