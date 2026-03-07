or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Bill Maher
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Maher 'Sets the Record Straight' About His Explosive Dinner With 'Crazy' Donald Trump: Watch

image split of bill maher and Donald Trump
Source: HBO;MEGA

Bill Maher recalled the dinner he had with Donald Trump last year, setting the record straight on what really went down.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 7 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher slammed Donald Trump on the latest episode of his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, revealing what really went down between the two men at their infamous March 2025 White House dinner.

After dinner, the president, 79, blasted the comedian, 70, in a furious series of text messages.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Blasted the POTUS on His HBO Talk Show

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @Lavy02/X

Bill Maher claimed Donald Trump 'suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.'

"Someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher began on his show on March 6.

"But just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn’t ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me," the host said, adding he wasn't "nervous" or "scared" to attend the three-hour supper event.

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Admitted He Had a Good Time at the Dinner

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Bill Maher had dinner at the Whiter House in March 2025.

"I had a drink before dinner, and then a couple more during. I was having a good time," he went on. "So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public."

"But I know that’s what you do. You are, if anything, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and so you did here, listing your accomplishments and how hurt you feel that people, including me, have not recognized them enough," Maher added.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of bill maher
Source: @Lavy02/X

After the dinner, Bill Maher and the POTUS exchanged a series of fiery texts.

The funnyman explained that Trump texted him after the dinner and "complained that I was still part of the lunatic left."

"You should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars. And I texted back, 'yeah, and I should have 120 Emmys,'" Maher recalled.

He went on to note that after some "arguing" back and forth, Trump ended the conversation by stating: “Bill, you know what, don’t change. I wouldn’t know what to do with you if you did."

Bill Maher Doesn't See the Dinner as a Total Waste of Time

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

'That’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong,' the comedian said.

Maher explained on his show how he ultimately "doesn't consider the dinner a waste of time," as Trump seemed like a "normal human being" the "night we broke bread."

"Even as I now see we’re back to name-calling and that I have some new ones, like highly overrated lightweight to add to the list you signed. Thank you, I’ll be by with the new one," Maher concluded.

Elsewhere in his takedown of Trump, the political pundit also called the politician “racist, misogynistic, anti-democratic and corrupt.”

"See, that’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong, and I can be honest," he added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.