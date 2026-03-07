Bill Maher 'Sets the Record Straight' About His Explosive Dinner With 'Crazy' Donald Trump: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher Blasted the POTUS on His HBO Talk Show

pic.twitter.com/9Si4YCf03G Bill Maher Show: I don’t suffer from TDS but Trump suffers BDS” — Lavy (@Lavy02) March 7, 2026 Source: @Lavy02/X Bill Maher claimed Donald Trump 'suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome.'

"Someone has to help Donald Trump understand that I don’t suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, he suffers from Bill Maher Derangement Syndrome," Maher began on his show on March 6. "But just to set the record straight, from what the president claimed, I didn’t ask for the dinner. Our mutual friend asked me," the host said, adding he wasn't "nervous" or "scared" to attend the three-hour supper event.

Bill Maher Admitted He Had a Good Time at the Dinner

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Bill Maher had dinner at the Whiter House in March 2025.

"I had a drink before dinner, and then a couple more during. I was having a good time," he went on. "So were you, Don, because we were talking like real humans, not like that crazy act you put on in public." "But I know that’s what you do. You are, if anything, a man who wears his heart on his sleeve, and so you did here, listing your accomplishments and how hurt you feel that people, including me, have not recognized them enough," Maher added.

Source: @Lavy02/X After the dinner, Bill Maher and the POTUS exchanged a series of fiery texts.

The funnyman explained that Trump texted him after the dinner and "complained that I was still part of the lunatic left." "You should have won a Nobel Prize for ending wars. And I texted back, 'yeah, and I should have 120 Emmys,'" Maher recalled. He went on to note that after some "arguing" back and forth, Trump ended the conversation by stating: “Bill, you know what, don’t change. I wouldn’t know what to do with you if you did."

Bill Maher Doesn't See the Dinner as a Total Waste of Time

Source: MEGA 'That’s the difference between you and me, Don. I can admit when I’m wrong,' the comedian said.