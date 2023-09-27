Bill Maher Ridicules Donald Trump Rally-Goers as the 'Worst' People: 'Some of Them Are Deplorable'
Bill Maher couldn't help but laugh when talking about Donald Trump rally-goers during a recent interview.
While speaking on the Sunday, September 24, edition of Maher's podcast, "Club Random," he chatted with Democratic consultant James Carville about the kinds of people who attend Trump's events.
“The date they had the Lauren Boebert incident in Denver, Politico ran a story that she had become a Washington insider,” Carville said.
“When they send a redneck to Washington, they do not f--- around,” Maher replied.
“Don’t you love when they go and interview these people at a Trump rally?” Carville said. “It’s amusing. Of course, they have somebody yelling ‘Trump grab my p-----!’ and you look at her and they ain’t nobody wanna get within a mile of your p-----. Don’t worry…”
The podcast host then chimed in, saying that the people who go to Trump's rallies "are the worst."
"You said before, some of them are deplorable. Yes. Some of them are. If you’re actually getting your a-- out to go to a Trump rally, I mean, what, you don’t have the grades to get into the tractor pull?” he asked Carville, who later said he feels "superior" to Trump supporters.
This is hardly the first time Maher, 67, has spoken out about Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Maher weighed in on Trump's indictments from earlier this year. Though many were happy with the outcome, the Real Time host shared why it might not be best in the long run.
"You can't not go after him because he's always guilty," he shared, citing both of his impeachments. "It's almost Greek tragedy-like because you set off this cycle of revenge like The House of Atreus. And I guarantee you when Joe Biden is out of office, Day Two, they will try to arrest him."
In February, Maher made a shocking confession about the former president, 77, who is running in the 2024 election.
“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the HBO host told Jake Tapper on Tuesday, February 28, during a CNN prime-time special. “And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”
Maher noted that since Trump doesn't have the best sense of humor, he would be nervous of the repercussions.
“I was afraid for my own well-being. I thought I could wind up in Guantánamo Bay. I think I still could," he admitted.
“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me,” he added.