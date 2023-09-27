OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher Ridicules Donald Trump Rally-Goers as the 'Worst' People: 'Some of Them Are Deplorable'

billmaher donaldtrump pp
Source: hbo;mega
By:

Sep. 27 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bill Maher couldn't help but laugh when talking about Donald Trump rally-goers during a recent interview.

While speaking on the Sunday, September 24, edition of Maher's podcast, "Club Random," he chatted with Democratic consultant James Carville about the kinds of people who attend Trump's events.

Article continues below advertisement
billmaher hbo
Source: mega

Bill Maher made fun of people who support Donald Trump.

“The date they had the Lauren Boebert incident in Denver, Politico ran a story that she had become a Washington insider,” Carville said.

“When they send a redneck to Washington, they do not f--- around,” Maher replied.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump
Source: mega

Bill Maher has shared his thoughts about Donald Trump on his show.

“Don’t you love when they go and interview these people at a Trump rally?” Carville said. “It’s amusing. Of course, they have somebody yelling ‘Trump grab my p-----!’ and you look at her and they ain’t nobody wanna get within a mile of your p-----. Don’t worry…”

Article continues below advertisement

The podcast host then chimed in, saying that the people who go to Trump's rallies "are the worst."

"You said before, some of them are deplorable. Yes. Some of them are. If you’re actually getting your a-- out to go to a Trump rally, I mean, what, you don’t have the grades to get into the tractor pull?” he asked Carville, who later said he feels "superior" to Trump supporters.

donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Maher, 67, has spoken out about Trump.

As OK! previously reported, Maher weighed in on Trump's indictments from earlier this year. Though many were happy with the outcome, the Real Time host shared why it might not be best in the long run.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

"You can't not go after him because he's always guilty," he shared, citing both of his impeachments. "It's almost Greek tragedy-like because you set off this cycle of revenge like The House of Atreus. And I guarantee you when Joe Biden is out of office, Day Two, they will try to arrest him."

Article continues below advertisement

In February, Maher made a shocking confession about the former president, 77, who is running in the 2024 election.

“I am afraid of Trump on a very personal level because I don’t think he likes me. I understand why,” the HBO host told Jake Tapper on Tuesday, February 28, during a CNN prime-time special. “And I don’t know what he would do in a second term.”

bill maher hbo
Source: hbo

Bill Maher admitted he's 'afraid' of Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Maher noted that since Trump doesn't have the best sense of humor, he would be nervous of the repercussions.

“I was afraid for my own well-being. I thought I could wind up in Guantánamo Bay. I think I still could," he admitted.

“He’s obsessed sometimes. I don’t know. He went on a tear for about eight months when he was president. Every time he’d have a rally, I have a list three pages long of the things he’s called me,” he added.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.