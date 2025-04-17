Bill Maher Says He's 'Proud' of 'Confronting' Donald Trump at White House Dinner: 'I Should Be a Hero'
Despite being sued by Donald Trump in 2013 for blasphemous comments, Bill Maher is working to hash out his relationship with the president. In doing so, Maher joined Trump at the White House for dinner in March.
Following their encounter, the longtime critic spoke with the “2 Angry Men” podcast about how “proud” he is of standing up to the president about topics he considered important.
“I had the opportunity to go to the White House and talk to the president and not give up my principal. It seems like nobody noticed that,” Maher noted. “I didn’t go MAGA. I had the opportunity to talk to Donald Trump and say the things to him that maybe he never hears — literally to speak truth to power.”
“I shouldn’t take that opportunity?” he rhetorically asked. “And then, there was the part about, you know, should I lie about how I found him? Because apparently, that didn’t please people. They wanted to hear that he was the same monster that they see in public, and he wasn’t,” Maher said.
“I’m proud that I was able to go into the White House and say to the president of the United States, look him in the eye and say, ‘You’re scaring people,’” he added.
Maher expressed how thrilled he was that he asked Trump about why he “mocked” Barack Obama’s birth origins in 2011 before the now-president took office.
“So, I should be a hero for going in there and doing those things and saying those things to the president. I’m not the villain here,” Maher demanded.
Despite the back-and-forth conversation with Trump about his administration and previous behaviors, Maher doesn’t believe his meeting with Trump will have an impact or “change anything” that the American people aren’t on board with.
“You have to try!” the critic exclaimed. “As opposed to what? Not engaging? The Democrats, you lost everything, you have no power, you have nothing. And we’re slowly becoming much more of a monarchy, but you don’t want to talk to the king? That’s gonna fix anything?”
Before his interview on the “2 Angry Men” podcast, Maher acknowledged his dinner with Trump during a segment of Real Time.
“A crazy person doesn’t live in the White House, a person who plays a crazy person on TV a lot lives there, which I know is f----- up. It’s just not as f----- up as I thought it was,” the critic admitted.