Bill Maher Says He's 'Proud' of 'Confronting' Donald Trump at White House Dinner: 'I Should Be a Hero'

“I had the opportunity to go to the White House and talk to the president and not give up my principal. It seems like nobody noticed that,” Maher noted. “I didn’t go MAGA. I had the opportunity to talk to Donald Trump and say the things to him that maybe he never hears — literally to speak truth to power.”

“I shouldn’t take that opportunity?” he rhetorically asked. “And then, there was the part about, you know, should I lie about how I found him? Because apparently, that didn’t please people. They wanted to hear that he was the same monster that they see in public, and he wasn’t,” Maher said.