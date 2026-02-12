Bill Maher Takes Aim at Zohran Mamdani, Calls Him a 'Straight-Up Communist'
Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Bill Maher is not holding back when it comes to his political opinions.
On a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host sharply criticized New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. Maher’s comments, aired on Friday night, January 23, focused on what he views as the growing debate among Democrats regarding Mamdani's political stance.
In a monologue that began around the 7:20 mark, Maher stated, “Democrats seem to be having this debate about whether or not Mayor Mamdani is a socialist or a democratic socialist.”
He then made a bold declaration: “Let me settle it. He’s a straight-up communist.”
Maher supported his claim by referencing Mamdani's advisers, who suggested a need to “elect more communists.”
He argued that denial of this ideology is problematic.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Which is fine. It’s fine. It’s a belief system. He’s allowed to believe it, and people are allowed to vote for it,” Maher noted. However, he cautioned that if liberals refuse to acknowledge this truth, they risk losing more elections.
Expanding the discussion, Maher remarked on the extremes of American politics.
“This is not a communist country,” he emphasized, illustrating how voters feel trapped in a binary choice.
He remarked, “Really, the choices we get here are either the worst version of crony capitalism or communism.”
“Oh yeah — there’s a great campaign slogan for you,” he quipped, highlighting his skepticism.
The segment concluded with Maher’s signature humor. “Honestly, as New York mayoral races go, I was less creeped out by Anthony Weiner’s d---,” he joked, a comment likely to generate mixed reactions.