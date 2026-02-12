or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Bill Maher
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Maher Takes Aim at Zohran Mamdani, Calls Him a 'Straight-Up Communist'

split photo of Bill Maher & Zohran Mamdani
Source: MEGA; HBO

Bill Maher slammed NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani on 'Real Time,' calling him a 'straight-up communist.'

Profile Image

Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bill Maher is not holding back when it comes to his political opinions.

On a recent episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the HBO host sharply criticized New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. Maher’s comments, aired on Friday night, January 23, focused on what he views as the growing debate among Democrats regarding Mamdani's political stance.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Maher criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his HBO show.
Source: HBO

Bill Maher criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on his HBO show.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a monologue that began around the 7:20 mark, Maher stated, “Democrats seem to be having this debate about whether or not Mayor Mamdani is a socialist or a democratic socialist.”

He then made a bold declaration: “Let me settle it. He’s a straight-up communist.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The host dismissed the debate over Zohran Mamdani’s ideology and labeled him a communist.
Source: MEGA

The host dismissed the debate over Zohran Mamdani’s ideology and labeled him a communist.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: HBO/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Maher supported his claim by referencing Mamdani's advisers, who suggested a need to “elect more communists.”

He argued that denial of this ideology is problematic.

MORE ON:
Bill Maher

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Which is fine. It’s fine. It’s a belief system. He’s allowed to believe it, and people are allowed to vote for it,” Maher noted. However, he cautioned that if liberals refuse to acknowledge this truth, they risk losing more elections.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Maher warned Democrats about ignoring political labels.
Source: HBO

Bill Maher warned Democrats about ignoring political labels.

Article continues below advertisement

Expanding the discussion, Maher remarked on the extremes of American politics.

“This is not a communist country,” he emphasized, illustrating how voters feel trapped in a binary choice.

He remarked, “Really, the choices we get here are either the worst version of crony capitalism or communism.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh yeah — there’s a great campaign slogan for you,” he quipped, highlighting his skepticism.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bill Maher cited comments from mayor's advisers to support his claim.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher cited comments from mayor's advisers to support his claim.

The segment concluded with Maher’s signature humor. “Honestly, as New York mayoral races go, I was less creeped out by Anthony Weiner’s d---,” he joked, a comment likely to generate mixed reactions.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.