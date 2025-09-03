NEWS 'He Was Devastated': Bill Murray 'Couldn't Believe' Movie Production Shut Down After Sexual Assault Allegation, Reveals Costar Aziz Ansari Source: mega Production on the movie 'Being Mortal' was shut down after a female assistant claimed Bill Murray sexually assaulted her. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 5:10 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Aziz Ansari is dishing on what it was like to have to stop production on his film Being Mortal due to sexual assault allegations against costar Bill Murray. In a new interview, the Parks and Recreation alum revealed Murray was "devastated" about the allegations, in which a female production assistant claimed he climbed on top of her in a bed and forcefully kissed her while wearing face masks.

Article continues below advertisement

Aziz Ansari's Reaction to Bill Murray's Scandal

Source: mega Aziz Ansari said Bill Murray was 'devastated' when a production assistant filed a complaint against him.

"He couldn’t believe it happened. I think this movie meant a lot to him," Ansari, 42, spilled to an outlet. After the woman filed the complaint, an investigation took place, which resulted in Murray, 74, paying the assistant $100K and the flick being shut down. "Everybody’s texting me, ‘Oh, Aziz, I’m so sorry.' And I said, ‘Oh God, I can’t live in this woe-is-me moment," Ansari said of trying to move on.

Article continues below advertisement

What Bill Murray Said About the Situation

Source: mega The 'Ghostbusters' star insisted his actions were a joke toward someone he thought was a friend.

Despite the ordeal, the Masters of None creator still hopes they can resume filming one day — especially since the Groundhog Day lead insisted it was all a misunderstanding. "It wasn’t like I touched her. I gave her a kiss through a mask. And she wasn’t a stranger," he told The New York Times, adding he did the same thing to another assistant as a joke. "We were all stranded in this one room listening to this crazy scene. I dunno what prompted me to do it," he admitted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The actor thought his actions were 'funny.'

"I don’t go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened," Murray stated. "I thought it was funny, and every time it happened, it was funny." "It was a great disappointment, because I thought I knew someone, and I did not," he noted of the assistant. "I certainly thought it was light. I thought it was funny. To me it’s still funny, the idea that you could give someone a kiss with a mask on. It’s still stupid. It’s all it was." Murray felt "barbecued" by the drama even though he "tried to make peace" with his accuser.

Richard Dreyfuss Calls Bill Murray a 'Bully'

Source: mega Richard Dreyfuss once called Murray 'a drunken bully.'