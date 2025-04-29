Did Donald Trump Fall Asleep at Pope Francis' Funeral? President Sparks Debate Online With Questionable Photo
Sleepy, who? Donald Trump became the subject of an online debate as his critics accused him of falling asleep at Pope Francis' funeral.
A photo of the president at the former head of the Catholic Church's burial service caused controversy online after Trump had his head down and eyes closed — causing it to look like he had dozed off.
The POTUS was dressed in a navy blue suit and tie while sitting next to his wife, Melania Trump, who donned a black blazer and matching lace headpiece.
At one point during the ceremony, Donald was caught looking like he was sleeping, however, some fans of the president argued he might have been praying and soaking in the somber moment. Critics additionally slammed the United States commander-in-chief for wearing a colorful suit while the majority of other individuals at the funeral were dressed in typical all-black fashion.
"He decided to wear a bright blue suit that was inappropriate for the event and fell asleep during the mass. This is the American president who was attacking [Joe] Biden and calling him Sleepy Biden," one user wrote, as another individual added: "He couldn’t be bothered to wear a black suit. He was either texting or asleep during the pope's funeral. Trump is a national disgrace, and he was treated as such while he was there."
"Trump asleep at pope's funeral, after demanding Vatican give him a front row seat, so the world could easily document the only AH at the funeral sleeping while wearing a blue suit," a third hater claimed.
Meanwhile, a fan of the president argued, "I close my eyes while at a service as well. I am not sleeping. It's called praying and reflecting. Try another spin," while another supporter declared: "How stupid can people actually be!! He was obviously praying!! 🤦♀️ Melania has her hand on her chest. This is how some people pray! Haters look for anything! Disgusting!"
Donald initially faced backlash when he announced he'd be making an appearance in Italy following the pope's death on Monday, April 21.
"Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!" he wrote via Truth Social.
His comments caused mockery online, as many felt this was the wrong choice of words.
His post was also trolled by Jimmy Kimmel during his late-night talk show.
"Then Trump announced that he will be attending the pope’s funeral," the comedian said during his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue last week. "He said they’re 'looking forward to being there!' Like he got tickets to Coachella or something."