Bill O'Reilly Disses Kaitlan Collins for Making 'Mistakes' During Town Hall With Donald Trump, Calls Out Her Lack of 'Experience'
Controversial journalist Bill O'Reilly didn't bite his tongue when sharing his reaction to Donald Trump's Town Hall with CNN on Wednesday, May 10.
While the former Fox News host took plenty of jabs at the former POTUS, he also spewed a multitude of disses towards the chat's moderator, Kaitlan Collins, mostly for "debating" Trump, which he said "is not her job in a town hall."
"Her job is to get information from him, not to debate him, but unfortunately, Miss Collins is a young woman with not a lot of experience," he stated while talking to Chris Cuomo on News Nation.
O'Reilly, 73, called the 31-year-old out regarding her "important question" about the January 6 riots, explaining that her 90-second address caused Trump to lose "interest in the first 10 seconds."
He then detailed how he would have went about the situation.
"What I would have done, and that I did do in an interview with Trump, is say, ‘Did you wait too long before you called off the rioters at the Capitol?’ How long did that take? Five seconds. Did you wait… And then he’s not going to answer, he’s going to dive, but then you go back. ‘Can you just answer my question? Did you wait too long?’ That’s how you interview Donald Trump," insisted the TV star.
Cuomo, 52, agreed that the town hall isn't a "debate," but he gave Collins credit for her performance. However, O'Reilly refused to bend, declaring she made "two mistakes."
He went onto say that instead of her stating facts — such as "the election wasn't rigged" — she should have asked Trump, 76, "Mr. President, why do you think you lost the 40 court cases?"
"You’re looking for confrontation rather than information," concluded O'Reilly.
Unsurprisingly, the former host of The Apprentice also had issues with Collins, as after she asked him about the classified documents that were found in his home, he uttered, "you're a nasty person, I'll tell ya."