Donald Trump Shades 'Desperate' CNN Ahead of Town Hall Q&A: 'No More Fake News'
Donald Trump took aim at CNN ahead of his anticipated town hall style interview set to be moderated by CNN This Morning anchor Kaitlan Collins on Wednesday, May 10.
The former POTUS — who hasn't appeared personally on the major news network since he was campaigning in the 2016 presidential election — took to his Truth Social platform to promote the event while not-so-subtly shading them as "desperate" for ratings.
"I’ll be doing CNN tomorrow night, LIVE from the Great State of New Hampshire, because they are rightfully desperate to get those fantastic (TRUMP!) ratings once again," he wrote on Tuesday, May 9.
"They made me a deal I couldn’t refuse!!!" he continued. "Could be the beginning of a New & Vibrant CNN, with no more Fake News, or it could turn into a disaster for all, including me. Let’s see what happens?"
During the upcoming interview, which will take place at St. Anselm College in New Hampshire, Trump will take questions from both Republicans and undeclared voters who are looking to choose who will have their vote in the presidential primary.
"CNN has a longstanding tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for Town Halls and political events as a critical component of the network’s robust campaign coverage," they wrote in a statement shared earlier this month. "This event with former President Trump will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters in the runup to the 2024 presidential election."
The controversial politician announced last November that he would be running for president yet again in the 2024 election, four years after losing to Joe Biden in 2020. Since then, the former POTUS has been campaigning around the country and seemingly paying little mind to his rapidly growing legal troubles.
As OK! previously reported, a grand jury voted in March to indict Trump on 34 separate felony charges of falsifying business documents in connection with an alleged 2016 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The payment was reportedly made in order to coerce the porn star not to discuss a sexual encounter that allegedly occurred between them in 2006 — one year after the embattled businessman tied the knot with his current wife, Melania Trump — after meeting at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.
The 76-year-old was arraigned on Tuesday, April 4, and he pleaded not guilty to all charges.
