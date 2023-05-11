Donald Trump Calls January 6 'A Beautiful Day' After Supporters Storm Capitol

"January 6 had to do with the fact that hundreds of thousands of people, and you don't see the pictures very often, a lot of the people here probably were there," he replied of his town hall audience, noting it was "the largest crowd I've spoken to."

"That was prior to the walk down to the Capitol building, and I've spoken to hundreds of thousands of people, and I've never spoken to a crowd as large as this," Trump ranted.

"And that was because they thought the election was rigged, and they were there proud. They were there with love in their heart," the disgraced politician praised of his supporters. "That was an unbelievable... and it was a beautiful day."