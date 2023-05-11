Donald Trump Calls January 6 'A Beautiful Day' After Supporters Storm Capitol
Donald Trump kick started his CNN town hall on Wednesday, May 10, by calling the day the U.S. Capitol was stormed a "beautiful day."
While addressing the January 6 riot — which resulted in the death of four people — moderator Kaitlan Collins asked the former POTUS if he had any regrets about the day, given that his supporters gathered in Washington D.C. to support his false claim that the 2020 election had been "stolen by emboldened radical-left Democrats."
"January 6 had to do with the fact that hundreds of thousands of people, and you don't see the pictures very often, a lot of the people here probably were there," he replied of his town hall audience, noting it was "the largest crowd I've spoken to."
"That was prior to the walk down to the Capitol building, and I've spoken to hundreds of thousands of people, and I've never spoken to a crowd as large as this," Trump ranted.
"And that was because they thought the election was rigged, and they were there proud. They were there with love in their heart," the disgraced politician praised of his supporters. "That was an unbelievable... and it was a beautiful day."
He then insisted that he was only there to give a speech, noting he instructed the crowd to walk "peacefully" and "patriotically."
Trump chalked up "one of the problems" of that day to Nancy Pelosi, whom he "affectionally" calls "crazy Nancy," and the Mayor of Washington because they were in charge of security.
Collins was quick to correct Trump, pointing out neither Pelosi nor the Mayor were in "charge of the National Guard," telling the first president — former or current — to be charged with criminal activity: "You're in charge of the National Guard."
When Collins once again challenged Trump's claim, he put his hand up to her and refused to let her finish her remark. After the former president insisted he offered proper security on January 6 and was turned down, Collins pointed out that his acting Defense Secretary revealed Trump never gave a formal order to deploy the National Guard.
