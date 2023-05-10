'Ratings Gold': Donald Trump Flaunts Ego, Promises First Appearance on CNN Since 2016 Won't Disappoint Viewers

“You ran your campaign promising supporters that Mexico is going to pay for the wall,” Collins began before the businessman butted in. “Oh here we go again,” he said.

“And that wall was going to be made of concrete,” Collins continued. “You just said earlier that the wall could be made of steel and right now our government is shut down over a demand from your administration that the American taxpayer pay for the wall. So how can you say that you are not failing on that promise to your supporters?”

“A very nice question so beautifully asked, even though I just answered it,” Trump replied. “I just told you that we just made a trade deal. We will take in billions and billions of dollars, far more than the cost of the wall."