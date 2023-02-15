Chris Cuomo Confesses He Felt He Was Going To 'Kill Everybody' And Himself After Losing CNN Gig

Chris Cuomo admitted he had to make some serious changes to his mindset after he was fired from CNN in 2021 for allegedly helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo , cover up his sexual misconduct allegations.

“I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you," he explained to host Anthony Scaramucci on the "Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci" podcast, later confessing he knew he had made "a lot of mistakes" and that he's been in therapy to deal with his complicated emotions regarding his tanked career with CNN.

"There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on," he added.