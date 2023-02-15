Chris Cuomo Confesses He Felt He Was Going To 'Kill Everybody' And Himself After Losing CNN Gig
Chris Cuomo admitted he had to make some serious changes to his mindset after he was fired from CNN in 2021 for allegedly helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, cover up his sexual misconduct allegations.
“I had to accept [my firing] because I was going to kill everybody, including myself. Things can consume you," he explained to host Anthony Scaramucci on the "Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci" podcast, later confessing he knew he had made "a lot of mistakes" and that he's been in therapy to deal with his complicated emotions regarding his tanked career with CNN.
"There is damage that is relatable, there is damage that is unrelatable to people that I have to deal with, that I am working on," he added.
As OK! previously reported, Chris was let go from the major news network for advising his brother — the former governor of New York — on how to handle his sexual misconduct scandal.
"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this weekend pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense," CNN said in a statement at the time. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct a review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light."
Throughout CNN's investigation, text messages came out implying Chris used his sources as a journalist to gather potentially negative information on the woman who had accused his brother of sexual harassment. However, the television personality, who now works at NewsNation, denied the allegations.
"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," he responded in his own statement following his firing. "So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot. I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work."
