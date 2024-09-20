'This Is Bull': Bill O'Reilly Walks Out of PBS Interview After He's Questioned About 2017 Sexual Harassment Settlements
Bill O'Reilly refused to respond to questions about the 2017 allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct that led to him being ousted from Fox News during his recent interview with PBS host Margaret Hoover on Firing Line.
"I want to go back to 2017," she said. "You’re top rated talent at Fox News. You’ve just signed a four year deal to renew your contract, and the Times publishes a report on settlements that you had reached with several women over harassment misconduct claims totaling $13 million dollars. You’re forced out of the network. The Times later reveals an additional settlement worth $32 million dollars. I don’t expect that you can comment on this."
O'Reilly replied, "Well, I knew it was coming. I knew you were inviting me here for a discussion and that would, that would be part of it. But I’d be a fool to dredge that up."
Despite his hesitance to discuss the issue, Hoover went on to read part of a 2017 piece from the Times that accused the television personality of casting the blame on others and "embracing the victimization he so ridiculed of the American left."
When she asked him how he would respond to those allegations, he said, "I don't."
- Ex-Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Chris Cuomo Over 'Misquoting' His Joe Biden Prediction
- Don Lemon Hardly Avoided Former Boss Chris Licht at 'Mediaite' Anniversary Party After Ex-CNN CEO Fired Him From the Network
- 'You're Out of Your Mind': Rosie O'Donnell Makes $10,000 Bet With Bill O'Reilly Over Donald Trump Conviction
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He later accused her of "ambushing" him with the questions, before warning her against airing the interview.
"If you’re going to use that stuff, you’re in for a problem. So I’m telling you right now because that’s just bull," he continued. "I’m not going to record any phony c--- like that. You’re going to edit this thing and, you know, my attorney is going to be watching."
O'Reilly abruptly ended the interview after that.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In a statement shared with a news outlet, Hoover called the back-and-forth "disappointing" and acknowledged that O'Reilly was clearly "uncomfortable fielding questions related to the sexual harassment allegations that are a significant part of his legacy."
"Knowing he would be asked, [he] has not reflected on how the settlements involving him and several women have affected their ability to earn a living in media again, even as he continues to, in his words, ‘flourish’ in independent media," she noted. "I also gave him the opportunity to comment on legislation intended to give victims of sexual harassment additional legal power and the evolution of workplace culture, and he declined."
Hoover spoke with Mediaite about the O'Reilly interview.