'This Is Bull': Bill O'Reilly Walks Out of PBS Interview After He's Questioned About 2017 Sexual Harassment Settlements

"I want to go back to 2017," she said. "You’re top rated talent at Fox News. You’ve just signed a four year deal to renew your contract, and the Times publishes a report on settlements that you had reached with several women over harassment misconduct claims totaling $13 million dollars. You’re forced out of the network. The Times later reveals an additional settlement worth $32 million dollars. I don’t expect that you can comment on this."

O'Reilly replied, "Well, I knew it was coming. I knew you were inviting me here for a discussion and that would, that would be part of it. But I’d be a fool to dredge that up."