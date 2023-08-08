Mike Pence Is the 'One Guy That Can Convict Donald Trump' for His Efforts to Overturn the 2020 Election, Bill O'Reilly Claims

On Tuesday, August 8, the conservative commentator spoke with radio personality Sid Rosenberg, who called Pence a "backstabber" who "doesn't shut the eff up" about Trump's actions during the 2020 election proceedings before asking O'Reilly's opinion.

The 73-year-old replied that Pence may not fully understand the "implications" of his current position.

"There’s only one guy that can convict Donald Trump, and that’s Mike Pence," O'Reilly pointed out. "If Pence goes into the courtroom and says 'Donald Trump knew the election was not a fraud, but he said it anyway, and I can prove it, and here’s the proof,' Donald Trump goes down."