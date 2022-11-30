Billie Eilish Gushes Over 'Really Cool' Relationship With 'Hottest' Man Jesse Rutherford: 'I'm Really Happy About It'

Billie Eilish can't stop gushing over her rockstar boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.

"It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it," the pop star candidly said of her relationship in a new interview.

Opening up about how they came to be, Eilish relished in the fact that she went from being a fan of her now-boyfriend to being his girlfriend. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**," Eilish quipped.