Billie Eilish Gushes Over 'Really Cool' Relationship With 'Hottest' Man Jesse Rutherford: 'I'm Really Happy About It'
Billie Eilish can't stop gushing over her rockstar boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford.
"It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it," the pop star candidly said of her relationship in a new interview.
Opening up about how they came to be, Eilish relished in the fact that she went from being a fan of her now-boyfriend to being his girlfriend. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**," Eilish quipped.
"Are you kidding me?" the singer jokingly asked while taking a bow. "Can we just… round of applause for me? Thank you." Eilish later confessed that her beau "really inspired" her.
BILLIE EILISH & MATTHEW TYLER VORCE SPLIT, ACTOR ADDRESSES CHEATING ACCUSATIONS
Eilish, 20, and Rutherford, 31, have been slowly offering fans a glimpse of their private relationship as of late, but their honesty couldn't shield them from public opinion.
As OK! reported, the duo set the internet ablaze on Halloween after mocking their 10-year age gap. The songstress shared a series of images on Instagram from the spooky holiday, and followers noticed that Eilish was dressed as an infant while Rutherford wore makeup to look like an elderly man.
“Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,” Eilish captioned the carousel, which also included a snap of the “Sweater Weather” artist sporting a clown getup. “Happy halloween🎃🥰.” Although the Californian's caption was light-hearted, the implication of their outfits made some social media users upset.
"Girl do yourself a favor and delete the last photo," wrote one fan. "That last slide is gonna haunt her in a few years when she’s older and realizes that a 31-year-old has no business with someone that young," quipped another.
"Honestly yikes on the last photo," added a third.
Eilish has managed to keep her dating life private despite being in the public eye. Last spring, the blonde beauty and Matthew Tyler quietly went their separate ways, but her ex later addressed their split after seeing the public weigh in on their breakup.
"The fact that thousands of people take time out of their day to write the most heinous things on someone they will never know posts is the most cowardly thing you can do. Live your own life," he wrote in an Instagram Story at the time. "Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous."
Vanity Fair spoke with Eilish about her relationship with her fellow musician.