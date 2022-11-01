Billie Eilish & New Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford Face Backlash For Halloween Costumes Poking Fun At Their Age Gap

It seems Billie Eilish and her newly Instagram official flame, The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, have been made out to be the “bad guy” this week, facing backlash for their Halloween costumes: a baby and an old man.

On Tuesday, November 1, the 20-year-old artist took to social media, sharing several photos depicting her Halloween celebrations, including one showing her and Rutherford, 30, posing side-by-side in their holiday getup.

“Life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy🤡,” Eilish captioned the carousel, which also included a snap of the “Sweater Weather” artist sporting a clown getup. “Happy halloween🎃🥰.”