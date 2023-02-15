Billie Eilish Admits She Sometimes Thinks 'The World Is Against' Her: 'I Have This Inevitable Feeling Everyone Hates Me'
Despite a handful of Grammys, record-setting accomplishments and over 100 million followers on Instagram, Billie Eilish admitted she too deals with insecurity.
The 21-year-old dished on her experiences dealing with self-doubt and online trolls while chatting with fellow singer Lana Del Rey for Interview.
"I have this inevitable feeling of, 'Oh, everyone hates me.' With the world of TikTok and social media, there is a level where it’s kind of true, because there are these videos," the crooner explained, noting she likes to unwind by watching "mindless and "funny" videos. "Then I swipe to the next one and it’s a video with millions of likes and it’s something about how I’m a horrible person."
"And all these comments are like, 'I’m so glad that you guys are seeing through her.' And I’m like, 'Damn,'" continued Eilish.
All that being said, the songwriter reminds herself that a handful of haters don't accurately represent society.
"You should know that any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that," she stated. "Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality."
Eilish most recently faced controversy after going public with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31, who's a decade older, but she seemed to poke fun at the backlash over their age gap when she and the musician dressed up as a baby and elderly man for Halloween last year.
Some fans also had an issue with the fact that the two allegedly first met in 2007, meaning she was under 18 at the time.
The gossip hasn't prevented the "Bad Guy" songstress from gushing over their romance, sharing in an interview, "It’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."
Eilish acknowledged she had a huge crush on Rutherford for years. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**," she quipped. "Are you kidding me? Can we just… round of applause for me? Thank you."