Billie Eilish Admits She Sometimes Thinks 'The World Is Against' Her: 'I Have This Inevitable Feeling Everyone Hates Me'

All that being said, the songwriter reminds herself that a handful of haters don't accurately represent society.

"You should know that any time you ever felt like any part of the world was against you, nobody else thought that," she stated. "Because I find myself thinking everybody hates me when really, that’s such a tiny sliver of reality."

Eilish most recently faced controversy after going public with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford, 31, who's a decade older, but she seemed to poke fun at the backlash over their age gap when she and the musician dressed up as a baby and elderly man for Halloween last year.