Billie Lourd Says Late Grandmother Debbie Reynolds Advised Her to 'Always Get a Facelift Before You Need One': 'Important Stuff'
Oct. 3 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET
Billie Lourd received some unconventional beauty advice from her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
During an October 1 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Lourd, 34, was asked to share the best advice she ever received from the Hollywood legend.
"Always get a facelift before you need one," Lourd recalled Reynolds telling her, before jokingly adding, "Okay? Important stuff."
Host Andy Cohen laughed at the unexpected response before admitting, "You know what, that's really good."
Debbie Reynolds Was Open About Her Own Cosmetic Work
Reynolds had previously spoken publicly about her own experiences with cosmetic procedures.
In a 1999 interview with The Chicago Tribune, the Singin' in the Rain star revealed she'd undergone a chin lift, though she wasn't ready to commit to a full facelift at the time.
Despite the humorous advice she eventually passed down to her granddaughter, Reynolds said she wanted to wait until laser procedures were safer because she was concerned about potentially experiencing a bad surgical outcome.
Billie Lourd Lost Her Mom and Grandmother One Day Apart
Reynolds died at age 84 on December 28, 2016, just one day after the death of her daughter and Lourd's mother, Carrie Fisher.
Lourd was just 24 when she experienced the devastating back-to-back losses.
Shortly afterward, the American Horror Story actress thanked fans for their support, saying their prayers and kind words had given her "strength during a time I thought strength could not exist."
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Billie Lourd Keeps Carrie Fisher's Memory Alive for Her Children
Nearly a decade later, Lourd continues finding ways to keep her mother's presence alive.
Lourd shares son Kingston, 6, and daughter Jackson, 3, with husband Austen Rydell, and recently explained that her children have been able to get to know their grandmother through Fisher's movies.
"It's such a gift that they get to have those movies; it's like a high-budget home video," Lourd said during an appearance on The View. "They get to see my mom all the time."
Billie Lourde Still Has Special Pieces of Carrie Fisher's Legacy
Lourd also revealed on Watch What Happens Live that she's held onto some memorable pieces connected to Fisher's Star Wars legacy.
While joking that she wishes she owned her mother's famour Princess Leia bikini, Lourd said she still has the lightsabers the family collected at Comic-Cons over the years.
The actress also listens to Fisher's audiobooks "all the time," describing the experience of hearing her late mother's voice while going about her daily life as "singular."