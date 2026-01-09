OK! Reveals Horrors of Carrie Fisher's Tortured Life Before 'Star Wars' Icon Died Just After Christmas — 1 Day Before Her Movie Star Mom
Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Carrie Fisher died just after Christmas nine years ago, collapsing into cardiac arrest on a transatlantic flight and passing away one day before her devastated mother, Debbie Reynolds, in a sequence of events that still haunts Hollywood – and OK! can now reveal the horrors that led up to her taking her final breaths.
Fisher, 60, the actress and writer forever associated with Star Wars, became unwell while traveling from London to Los Angeles in December 2016.
She was rushed to hospital when the plane landed but died four days later at 8:55 a.m. on December 27, 2016.
Her Hollywood legend mom Reynolds was killed by a stroke the following day at age 84, after she told her son Todd Fisher: "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie."
We can reveal the coroner's report later said Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined causes, while toxicology results showed cocaine, opiates, methadone, ethanol and ecstasy in her system.
Fisher had long spoken publicly about addiction and bipolar disorder, turning her struggles into acclaimed memoirs and stage work. Reynolds announced the death of her "beloved and amazing daughter" on Facebook hours before her death, signing the post: "Love, Carrie's Mother."
Their deaths left behind Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, whom she shared with her second husband, super-agent Bryan Lourd. Billie, now an actress herself, is married to Austen Rydell and has two children, Kingston and Jackson. Recently marking the ninth anniversary of her mother's death, Billie shared a deeply personal Instagram post describing a morning with her daughter.
"It has been nine years since my mom died," she wrote, before recalling her child whispering: "I love you mama."
- 'Sad' Billie Lourd Says She Did 'Everything in Her Power' to Get Mom Carrie Fisher Sober But Late Actress 'Couldn't Escape Addiction'
- What Killed Brittany Murphy? 11 Years After Her Untimely Death, People Are 'Talking Again' About One Of Hollywood's 'Most Shrouded Mysteries'
- Brittany Murphy’s House Of Horror: Just What Happened In The Bathroom Of Her California Mansion?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Billie described telling her daughter how much her "grandmomby" would have loved her, adding the joy of the moment "wouldn't be possible without my mom."
Reflecting on loss, she also wrote: "My grief takes on many shapes – today, right now in this moment, that shape is this joy."
Quoting Carrie, she added: "Nothing is ever really over. Just over there."
At the time of her death, Carrie was preparing a follow-up to her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, a raw and comic account of fame, addiction, bipolar disorder and life as the daughter of Debbie and singer Eddie Fisher. Onstage, she joked about her parents' scandalous split, saying: "Think of Eddie as Brad Pitt, Debbie as Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth as Angelina Jolie."
Carrie adapted Wishful Drinking into a memoir in 2008, followed by Shockaholic, which detailed her experiences with electroconvulsive therapy, and The Princess Diarist, published months before her death.
That final book revealed her affair with Star Wars costar Harrison Ford during filming in 1976, describing it as a "three-month one-night stand."
Before her memoirs, Carrie wrote semi-autobiographical novels, including Postcards from the Edge, later adapted into a film starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.
Sharp, self-aware, and unsparing, Carrie once summed up her outlook by saying: "If my life wasn't funny, it would just be true, and that is completely unacceptable."