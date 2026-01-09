EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Horrors of Carrie Fisher's Tortured Life Before 'Star Wars' Icon Died Just After Christmas — 1 Day Before Her Movie Star Mom Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016, was dealing with a slew of health issues before her death, a source revealed. Aaron Tinney Jan. 9 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher died after Christmas Day in 2017.

Article continues below advertisement

She was rushed to hospital when the plane landed but died four days later at 8:55 a.m. on December 27, 2016. Her Hollywood legend mom Reynolds was killed by a stroke the following day at age 84, after she told her son Todd Fisher: "I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie." We can reveal the coroner's report later said Fisher died of sleep apnea and other undetermined causes, while toxicology results showed cocaine, opiates, methadone, ethanol and ecstasy in her system. Fisher had long spoken publicly about addiction and bipolar disorder, turning her struggles into acclaimed memoirs and stage work. Reynolds announced the death of her "beloved and amazing daughter" on Facebook hours before her death, signing the post: "Love, Carrie's Mother."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Debbie Reynolds died due to a stroke.

Article continues below advertisement

Their deaths left behind Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, whom she shared with her second husband, super-agent Bryan Lourd. Billie, now an actress herself, is married to Austen Rydell and has two children, Kingston and Jackson. Recently marking the ninth anniversary of her mother's death, Billie shared a deeply personal Instagram post describing a morning with her daughter. "It has been nine years since my mom died," she wrote, before recalling her child whispering: "I love you mama."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Billie Lourd marked the ninth anniversary of mom Carrie Fisher's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Billie described telling her daughter how much her "grandmomby" would have loved her, adding the joy of the moment "wouldn't be possible without my mom." Reflecting on loss, she also wrote: "My grief takes on many shapes – today, right now in this moment, that shape is this joy." Quoting Carrie, she added: "Nothing is ever really over. Just over there." At the time of her death, Carrie was preparing a follow-up to her one-woman show Wishful Drinking, a raw and comic account of fame, addiction, bipolar disorder and life as the daughter of Debbie and singer Eddie Fisher. Onstage, she joked about her parents' scandalous split, saying: "Think of Eddie as Brad Pitt, Debbie as Jennifer Aniston and Elizabeth as Angelina Jolie."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher was preparing a follow-up to 'Wishful Drinking.'