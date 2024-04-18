'If You're a Billionaire, He's on Your Side': Hillary Clinton Exposes Leaked Video of Donald Trump Promising to Cut Taxes for the Rich
Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share leaked footage of Donald Trump telling wealthy elites that he's going to give them "tax cuts."
Clinton, who previously ran and lost against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, shared a post from the Biden-Harris HQ account, exposing the former president speaking at a wealthy fundraiser.
Trump is heard telling a crowd of people at the event, "You’re all people that have a lot of money. You’re rich as h---. We’re gonna give you tax cuts."
In her post, Clinton wrote: "If you're a billionaire, he's on your side. Otherwise, good luck."
The original post was flooded with angry comments directed to the 77-year-old GOP leader, calling him out for only being a president for "the .01 percent of Americans he actually cares about."
One user commented, "That’s literally how we got the $8 trillion in additional debt during his term ... Trump and his MAGA movement were never about 'the little guy, the working class.' NEVER. It was all about enriching himself and enriching his friends."
Another person wrote, "The system is working as designed. The rich get richer and the poor can go die in a ditch all these monsters care. Nothing but pure evil on display."
A third user said, "Hey MAGA. Hope you like giving everything to the wealthy Oligarchs in the US who don’t give one shit about you — and that includes your savior — Trump . Keep voting for people who don’t give 2 s---- about you and laugh about you in private."
As OK! previously reported, Clinton has reemerged into the limelight calling her 2016 rival a "threat to democracy."
"Somebody the other day said to me … 'Well, but, you know, Joe Biden's old.' I said, 'You know what, Joe Biden is old. Let's go ahead and accept the reality. Joe Biden is old," the 76-year-old said during an appearance on the Mornings with Zerlina radio show on SiriusXM.
"So we have a contest between one candidate who's old but who's done an effective job and doesn't threaten our democracy. And we have another candidate who is old, barely makes sense when he talks, is dangerous, and threatens our democracy," she continued, referring to Trump. "So, really, pick between your two old ones and figure out how you're going to save our democracy."
The top individual tax rate dropped from 39.6% to 37% under the terms of the Trump backed "Tax Cuts and Jobs Act" (single filers making $578,126 and over), the 33% bracket fell to 32% ($182,101-$231,250), the 28% bracket to 24% ($95,376-$182,100), the 25% bracket to 22% ($44,726-$95,375) and the 15% bracket to 12% ($11,001-$44,725).
However, while the legislation made some tax cuts to corporate profit permanent, lowered individual tax rates will expire on Dec. 31, 2025, and revert to pre-TCJA levels.