Former President Donald Trump Paid Little To No Federal Taxes During White House Tenure, Released Returns Show

"The Democrats should have never done it, the Supreme Court should have never approved it, and it's going to lead to horrible things for so many people," the political figure explained, per CBS News, purporting that "the great USA divide will now grow far worse” due to the publicization of these documents.

“The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street,” he continued. “The 'Trump' tax returns once again show how proudly successful I have been and how I have been able to use depreciation and various other tax deductions as an incentive for creating thousands of jobs and magnificent structures and enterprises."